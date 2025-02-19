Will Young & Tom Latham's Hundreds Guided New Zealand To Massive 320-run Target vs Pakistan

Karachi: Riding high on opener Will Young and Tom Latham's centuries, New Zealand registered the highest-ever team total against Pakistan by any team in Champions Trophy history. After losing a couple of wickets early on, the Kiwis set a solid 321-run target in the Champions Trophy 2025 opener clash against the hosts Pakistan at Karachi National Stadium here on Wednesday, February 19.

Will Young smash the first hundred of the ninth edition of the Champions Trophy while Latham remained not out on 118. Young scored 107 off 113 balls with the help of 14 fours and a lone six, striking at 94.69. Latham, coming out to bat when the Black Caps were struggling at 73/3, took his time early and once he got set there was no stopping for him. Latham stitched a crucial 118 and 125-run partnership with Young and Glenn Phillips respectively.

Phillips continued his staggering form to the Champions Trophy scoring a quick fifty off just 34 balls. His innings was laced with a four and 4 sixes. As a result, New Zealand accumulated 113 runs off the last 10 overs, making Pakistan feel an impending sense of deja vu once again in the slog overs.

Earlier, the game started with a tidy spell from Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah, before southpaw opener Devon Conway couldn't read the googly bowled by Abrar Ahmed and got knocked over. Kane Williamson fell next over to a lovely outswinger from Naseem and Mitchell couldn't last long either, missed timing the bouncer from Haris Rauf.

New Zealand's revival arc came through Will Young and Tom Latham as both batters dominated the middle overs. Both batters scored centuries as well, making merry on what looks like a good batting surface. An expensive final ten overs has ensured the Kiwis finish with a slightly above-par target. This will take some chasing from Pakistan, but they might have the advantage of dew.