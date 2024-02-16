NZ vs SA 2nd Test: New Zealand Script First Test Series Win over South Africa

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 22 minutes ago

New Zealand Cricket Team dished out a brilliant performance in the second Test of the bilateral series against South Africa to ensure their first Test series win.

The New Zealand Cricket Team dished out a brilliant performance in the second Test of the bilateral series against South Africa to ensure their first Test series win. The hosts won the series by 2-0 with a seven-wicket victory over their opponents.

Hamilton: New Zealand inked a series win over South Africa on Friday by winning the second Test of the series with a margin of seven wickets.

Kane Williamson was the star of the show for the Blackcaps as his sensational century helped the hosts pull off a record chase of 267 which was highest at Hamilton's Seddon Park. With the win, New Zealand inked their first Test series victory over South Africa with 2-0 clean sweep.

Williamson was brilliant throughout his knock as he tackled the challenge posed by the pitch due to variable bounce and turn from the surface. Resuming the day at 40 for 1, the hosts' focus was on not preventing the fall of any wicket and play the innings cautiously. The Kiwis scored 67 and 66 in the first two sessions, respectively but with Willamson playing from one end, the target always looked within the reach.

While Williamson played a knock of unbeaten 133 runs in the fixture, Will Young played a supportive role form the other end by scoring 60 runs during his stay at the crease and the duo helped New Zealand win the game by seven wickets.

Also, the 33-year-old broke Steve Smith's record to be quickest to hit 32 Test hundreds. Williamson achieved the feat in 172 innings whereas Smith had done the same in 174 innings. Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting achieved the milestone in 176 innings. Sachin Tendulkar is the fourth quickest in the list by making it to the milestone in 179 innings. Pakistan batter Younis Khan took 183 innings to achieve the milestone.

Read More

  1. SA vs NZ 2nd Test: South Africa Take 31-Run Lead, Bundle out New Zealand for 211 on 2nd Day
  2. Ravindra takes 3 wickets, South Africa reaches 220 for 6 at stumps on Day 1 against New Zealand
  3. Daryl Mitchell Ruled out of 2nd Test against South Africa and Australia T20I Series

TAGGED:

NZ vs SASouth AfricaNew Zealand

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Swaminathan Commission: All You Need to Know in 10 Points

WATCH | 'Sir, Forgive Us': Robbers Return Filmmaker M. Manikandan's National Awards with Apology

42 Lakh Weddings From Jan 15 to July 15 to Generate Business of Rs 5.5 Lakh Crore: CAIT Survey

El Nino-La Nina: How The Jugalbandhi of Oceans Impacts Our Climate Patterns

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.