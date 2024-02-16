NZ vs SA 2nd Test: New Zealand Script First Test Series Win over South Africa

Hamilton: New Zealand inked a series win over South Africa on Friday by winning the second Test of the series with a margin of seven wickets.

Kane Williamson was the star of the show for the Blackcaps as his sensational century helped the hosts pull off a record chase of 267 which was highest at Hamilton's Seddon Park. With the win, New Zealand inked their first Test series victory over South Africa with 2-0 clean sweep.

Williamson was brilliant throughout his knock as he tackled the challenge posed by the pitch due to variable bounce and turn from the surface. Resuming the day at 40 for 1, the hosts' focus was on not preventing the fall of any wicket and play the innings cautiously. The Kiwis scored 67 and 66 in the first two sessions, respectively but with Willamson playing from one end, the target always looked within the reach.

While Williamson played a knock of unbeaten 133 runs in the fixture, Will Young played a supportive role form the other end by scoring 60 runs during his stay at the crease and the duo helped New Zealand win the game by seven wickets.

Also, the 33-year-old broke Steve Smith's record to be quickest to hit 32 Test hundreds. Williamson achieved the feat in 172 innings whereas Smith had done the same in 174 innings. Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting achieved the milestone in 176 innings. Sachin Tendulkar is the fourth quickest in the list by making it to the milestone in 179 innings. Pakistan batter Younis Khan took 183 innings to achieve the milestone.