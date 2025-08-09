Essay Contest 2025

New Zealand Records Its Biggest-Ever Test Win; Crush Zimbabwe

Favourites New Zealand lived up to their billing as they thrashed Zimbabwe in a lop-sided affair

File photo of New Zealand team
Published : August 9, 2025

Bulawayo: New Zealand, who were the run-away favourites, recorded its biggest-ever test win when it crushed Zimbabwe by an innings and 359 runs in the second test to wrap up a lopsided series 2-0 on Saturday.

The hosts, trailing by 476 runs, were bowled out for 117 in an extended first session on Day 3 against a rampant four-pronged New Zealand pace attack.

Debutant speedster Zakary Foulkes followed his four-wicket haul in the first innings with a fifer (5-37) in the second outing and narrowly missed out a 10-wicket haul in his memorable debut test.

Pacers Matt Henry (2-16), Jacob Duffy (2-28) and Matthew Fisher (1-22) were also among the wickets as Zimbabwe was dismissed in 28.1 overs for its lowest total in the series.

No. 3 batter Nick Welch remained unbeaten on 47 off 71 balls and was one of only two Zimbabwe batters to reach double figures, along with captain Craig Ervine, who made 17.

The Kiwis had earlier declared its first innings at the overnight monumental 601-3 with opener and elegant batter Rachin Ravindra (165 not out) and Henry Nicholls (150 not out) combining in a blazing 256-run fourth-wicket stand.

New Zealand had won the first test by nine wickets, inside three days, at the same venue last week. The series was not part of the World Test Championship.

