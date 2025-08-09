ETV Bharat / sports

New Zealand Records Its Biggest-Ever Test Win; Crush Zimbabwe

Bulawayo: New Zealand, who were the run-away favourites, recorded its biggest-ever test win when it crushed Zimbabwe by an innings and 359 runs in the second test to wrap up a lopsided series 2-0 on Saturday.

The hosts, trailing by 476 runs, were bowled out for 117 in an extended first session on Day 3 against a rampant four-pronged New Zealand pace attack.

Debutant speedster Zakary Foulkes followed his four-wicket haul in the first innings with a fifer (5-37) in the second outing and narrowly missed out a 10-wicket haul in his memorable debut test.

Pacers Matt Henry (2-16), Jacob Duffy (2-28) and Matthew Fisher (1-22) were also among the wickets as Zimbabwe was dismissed in 28.1 overs for its lowest total in the series.