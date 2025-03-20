ETV Bharat / sports

New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon Visits Wankhede Stadium Along With Trent Boult, Ajaz Patel & Ross Taylor

Mumbai: New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, who is on a visit to India on the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday visited the iconic Wankhede Stadium in south Mumbai.

Wankhede Stadium located off the Arabian Sea recently completed 50 years and has hosted plethora of memorable games including the final of the 2011 ODI ICC Cricket World Cup, which was won by India.

MCA President Ajinkya Naik in a statement said, "Today, as the President of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), it was an absolute honour to welcome Prime Minister of New Zealand, Christopher Luxon, to the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

"During his visit, we took him through the rich legacy of Mumbai cricket, highlighting Wankhede’s role in shaping some of India’s greatest cricketers and its historic moments, including the 2011 World Cup victory. Given the deep cricketing ties between India and New Zealand, it was a proud moment to showcase how Mumbai continues to be a powerhouse of talent and passion for the game," said Ajinkya Naik.