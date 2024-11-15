ETV Bharat / sports

Veteran New Zealand Pacer Tim Southee Set To Retire From Test Cricket After England Series

Hyderabad: New Zealand pacer Tim Southee has revealed his retirement plans and is set to hang his boots in Test cricket after the home series against England. The Kiwi pacer will have the privilege to conclude his red-ball career at the Seddon Park in Hamilton as the bilateral series will conclude at the venue.

Southee is the leading wicket-taker for the country across the formats. Although the upcoming series against England could be his last one, the 35-year-old might play in the World Test Championship (WTC) final in New Zealand at Lord’s in June next year.

Southee’s white-ball plans regarding retirement are not clear yet.

“Representing New Zealand was all I ever dreamed of growing up,” he said in an official release by New Zealand Cricket.

“To play for the BLACKCAPS for 18 years has been the greatest honour and privilege, but the time feels right to now step away from the game that has given so much to me.”