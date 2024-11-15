Veteran New Zealand Pacer Tim Southee Set To Retire From Test Cricket After England Series

Hyderabad: New Zealand pacer Tim Southee has revealed his retirement plans and is set to hang his boots in Test cricket after the home series against England. The Kiwi pacer will have the privilege to conclude his red-ball career at the Seddon Park in Hamilton as the bilateral series will conclude at the venue.
Southee is the leading wicket-taker for the country across the formats. Although the upcoming series against England could be his last one, the 35-year-old might play in the World Test Championship (WTC) final in New Zealand at Lord’s in June next year.
Southee’s white-ball plans regarding retirement are not clear yet.
“Representing New Zealand was all I ever dreamed of growing up,” he said in an official release by New Zealand Cricket.
“To play for the BLACKCAPS for 18 years has been the greatest honour and privilege, but the time feels right to now step away from the game that has given so much to me.”
“Test cricket holds a special place in my heart, so to be able to play such a big series against the same opponent my Test career began against all those years ago, and on three grounds that are incredibly special to me, seems the perfect way to end my time in the black cap.”
Southee has featured in 104 Tests, 161 ODIs and 125 T20Is taking 770 wickets across the formats.
The right-arm pacer has represented the national side in four ODI World Cups, seven T20I World Cups, and two Champions Trophy tournaments. He was also a member of the World Test Championship-winning team in the 2019-2021 cycle.
New Zealand coach Gary Stead praised the durability of the pacer.
“Tim's durability and resilience have been outstanding. Tim cares deeply about the team, its reputation and performances, and he will be missed within the Black Caps environment,” Stead stated.