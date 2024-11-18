New Zealand Cricketer Tests Positive For Cocaine, Handed One-Month Ban From Cricket

Hyderabad: Former New Zealand pacer Doug Bracewell has been handed one-month ban from cricket after testing positive for cocaine. Bracewell was found to have used the banned substance after his outstanding outing in a domestic T20 match for Central Districts against Wellington in January 2024.

Bracewell was named Hero of the Match after heroic performances with both the bat and ball. He claimed two wickets by conceding only 21 runs and smashed quickfire 30 runs off just 11 balls. Apart from this, he picked two catches as well to help his side win by six wickets.

The Sports Integrity Commission (Te Kahu Raunui) confirmed that Bracewell's cocaine use had nothing to do with the match and consumption was done outside of competition. Consequently, he was initially handed a three-month ban, which was reduced to one month after completing a treatment program. The sanction, backdated to April 2024, means Bracewell has already served his suspension and is now eligible to return to cricket.

SIC chief executive Rebecca Rolls also mentioned the need for athletes to act as role models. "Athletes have a responsibility to set a positive example, especially for the tamariki and rangatahi who look up to them," she said. "Recreational drugs, including cocaine, are illegal and dangerous. Their use is a serious issue, and we are committed to addressing it with sports organizations and athletes."

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) chief executive expressed disappointment but reaffirmed the organization's commitment to supporting Bracewell. "Doug accepts full responsibility for his error of judgment," said the NZC chief. "We will continue to provide support for him as he moves forward, fully aware of our expectations."

However, Bracewell's career has been marred by off-field incidents. He has a history of drink-driving convictions, beginning at 18 years old in 2008, with subsequent offences in 2010 and 2017. Despite these setbacks, Bracewell has had a noteworthy cricketing career, representing New Zealand in 28 Tests, 21 ODIs, and 20 T20Is since his international debut in 2011.