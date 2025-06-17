RCB’s Trophy-Winning Member Set To Retire From ODIs After World Cup

Hyderabad: New Zealand’s batting all-rounder Sophie Devine is set to retire after the conclusion of the 2026 women’s ODI World Cup. Devine, who led New Zealand to the title of the T20 World Cup last year, gave up her captaincy in T20Is. The 35-year-old also boasts the achievement of winning the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
While announcing her decision to step away from the game, Devine stated that she has decided the move considering a larger picture.
“It feels like the right time for me to start stepping away,” said Devine in a release by New Zealand Cricket. "I feel very fortunate to have NZC’s support in finding a solution that means I can still give to the White Ferns. It’s important that everyone knows I’m focused and dedicated to giving this group everything I can before I step away.
🗣️" it's a decision that has come with considerable thought and was always going to be really hard to do." @sophdevine77 on her decision to retire from ODI cricket after the @cricketworldcup🏆 pic.twitter.com/QfxcpSdKcM— WHITE FERNS (@WHITE_FERNS) June 16, 2025
“I’m really excited by where this young group’s going and I’m looking forward to playing my part in the next six to nine months," she added.
Devine has a unique feat of being only one of the only nine women to play 150 ODIs or more, is nearing the 4,000 run mark in the format and has captained the team in 49 matches. She will continue playing T20Is for New Zealand, but on a casual playing contract rather than a full one.
Devine’s title-winning run with RCB
RCB’s team won the WPL title for the first time in 2024 under captaincy of Smirti Mandhana. Devine was also part of the winning outfit. In the tournament, she scored 136 runs from 10 matches with an average of 15.11 and a strike rate of 125.92.
News | ODI captain Sophie Devine will retire from one day internationals at the conclusion of the 2025 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, and will therefore opt for a casual playing agreement for the 2025-26 season. Story | https://t.co/hpx54eBwqd 📰 pic.twitter.com/9TimJQKXNj— WHITE FERNS (@WHITE_FERNS) June 16, 2025
Overall, she has played 18 matches scoring 402 runs and taking nine wickets for the franchise.
Devine captained New Zealand to T20 title
The White Ferns won the T20 World Cup in 2024 under the leadership of Devine. She scored 114 runs from six matches with an average of 28.50 and a strike rate of 107.54.