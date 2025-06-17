ETV Bharat / sports

RCB’s Trophy-Winning Member Set To Retire From ODIs After World Cup

Hyderabad: New Zealand’s batting all-rounder Sophie Devine is set to retire after the conclusion of the 2026 women’s ODI World Cup. Devine, who led New Zealand to the title of the T20 World Cup last year, gave up her captaincy in T20Is. The 35-year-old also boasts the achievement of winning the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

While announcing her decision to step away from the game, Devine stated that she has decided the move considering a larger picture.

“It feels like the right time for me to start stepping away,” said Devine in a release by New Zealand Cricket. "I feel very fortunate to have NZC’s support in finding a solution that means I can still give to the White Ferns. It’s important that everyone knows I’m focused and dedicated to giving this group everything I can before I step away.

“I’m really excited by where this young group’s going and I’m looking forward to playing my part in the next six to nine months," she added.