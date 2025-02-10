New Zealand Storm Into Tri-Series Final, Williamson Hits His 2nd Fastest Century; Breetzke's Ton Goes In Vain

Lahore: Kane Williamson’s unbeaten 133 guided New Zealand to beat rampaging South Africa by six wickets at Gaddafi Stadium here on Monday, February 10, 2025, as opener Matthew Breetzke’s record-breaking 150-run knock in the day went in vain. With two wins in as many games, the Kiwis have stormed into the final of the tri-nation series.

The third ODI of the tri-series between Pakistan and South Africa on Wednesday, February 12, has become a virtual semi-final. Spirited Pakistan would look to win the next game to reach the final, especially before hosting the marquee Champions Trophy 2025, starting from February 19 in Pakistan and UAE.

After opting to bat first, South Africa lost their skipper Temba Bavuma early on in the innings, but Breetzke's 150-run effort propelled the Proteas to post a commendable 305-run target on the board. Breetzke scripted history by becoming the only cricketer to score 150 runs on ODI debut and the fourth South African to smash a century.

Batting until the 46th over, the right-hander, who became a household name in South Africa because of his stunning performances in SA20 leagues, reached the century mark in 128 balls and then took only 19 balls to race away to 150. He eventually was dismissed by seasoned campaigner Matt Henry on 150 runs off 148 balls, laced with 11 fours and five sixes. The hallmark of his innings was his ability to score square of the wicket - where he hit more than a third of his runs (58).

In the process, he forged crucial 97 and 131-run partnerships with Jason Smith and Wiaan Mulder for the second and fourth wicket respectively. His innings were a testament to his patience, skills and determination as he first played the anchor role and once he completed his century, revealed all the shots he had in his arsenal.

After Breetzke's dismissal, Mulder looked aggressive. He made 64 runs off 60 balls. For the Kiwis, Matt Henry and William O’Rourke picked up two wickets each, while spinner Michael Bracewell dismissed Kyle Verreynne.

The Mitchell Santner-led side did get the start they were looking for in their run-chase after openers Will Young and Devon Conway put up a 50-run partnership off 59 balls. After Young's departure on 19, Conway and Williamson ensured that they didn't lose a wicket, not giving a chance to Protea to sneak through the contest. The duo rattled South Africa with a colossal 187-run stand. Conway, who replaced injured Rachin Ravindra, missed out on a well-deserved century as he fell three runs short after Junior Dala dismissed him for 97.

Things were looking under control by that time, but South Africa tried to put some pressure back on the Black Caps, taking a couple of wickets in two balls. But Williamson racked up his 14th ODI hundred off 72 balls, the second-fastest in his career. Williamson also became the second-fastest to the landmark of 7000 ODI runs behind Hashim Amla.

Williamson amassed 133 runs off 113 balls with 13 fours and 2 maximums, as New Zealand chased down the target with eight balls left. Last match's centurion Glenn Phillips also scored 28 off 32 balls.