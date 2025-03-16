NZ vs PAK 1st T20I: Pakistan Face Embarrassing 9-Wicket Defeat From New Zealand's B Side

Christchurch: Michael Bracewell-led relatively new New Zealand side comprehensive thrashed Pakistan by 9 wickets in the first T20I of the five-match series here on Sunday, March 16.
More to follow...
Christchurch: Michael Bracewell-led relatively new New Zealand side comprehensive thrashed Pakistan by 9 wickets in the first T20I of the five-match series here on Sunday, March 16.
More to follow...
Christchurch: Michael Bracewell-led relatively new New Zealand side comprehensive thrashed Pakistan by 9 wickets in the first T20I of the five-match series here on Sunday, March 16.
More to follow...