ETV Bharat / sports

NZ vs PAK 1st T20I: Pakistan Face Embarrassing 9-Wicket Defeat From New Zealand's B Side

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 9 wickets in first t20I ( AFP )

Christchurch: Michael Bracewell-led relatively new New Zealand side comprehensive thrashed Pakistan by 9 wickets in the first T20I of the five-match series here on Sunday, March 16.