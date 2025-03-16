ETV Bharat / sports

NZ vs PAK 1st T20I: Pakistan Face Embarrassing 9-Wicket Defeat From New Zealand's B Side

After a horrid Champions Trophy 2025 group stage exit, Pakistan suffered a massive defeat against New Zealand's B side on Sunday.

After a horrid Champions Trophy 2025 group stage exit, Pakistan suffered a massive defeat against New Zealand's B side on Sunday.
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 9 wickets in first t20I (AFP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Mar 16, 2025, 9:22 AM IST

Christchurch: Michael Bracewell-led relatively new New Zealand side comprehensive thrashed Pakistan by 9 wickets in the first T20I of the five-match series here on Sunday, March 16.

More to follow...

Christchurch: Michael Bracewell-led relatively new New Zealand side comprehensive thrashed Pakistan by 9 wickets in the first T20I of the five-match series here on Sunday, March 16.

More to follow...

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JACOB DUFFYNZ VS PAKPAK VS NZPAKISTAN CRICKETNEW ZEALAND BEAT PAKISTAN IN T20I

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pune’s Elderly Choose Love Over Loneliness, 90 Seniors Remarry, Many Opt for Live-In Partnerships

Litter to Lane (Part 1): How India is Turning Plastic Waste into Roads

Analysis | Constitutional Monarchy Again In Nepal?

Back To Roots: Tamil Nadu Techie Leaves Lucrative US Job To Revive Parched Farmlands In His Native Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.