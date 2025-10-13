ETV Bharat / sports

NZ vs ENG: New Zealand Announce Squad For T20Is Against England: Mitchell Santner To Lead Side

Hyderabad: The New Zealand Cricket Team will play a series of three T20Is and three ODIs at home against England. They have announced the squad for the T20 series. Regular skipper Mitchell Santner, 33, has returned to the team and has taken over the captaincy. Also, star all-rounder Rachin Ravindra has returned to the T20I squad.

Kane Williamson is not in the T20 side

The team's superstar batsman, Kane Williamson, will not play in the T20 series. He is likely to return to the team for the ODI series. Williamson has a contingent contract with the New Zealand Cricket Board. He had earlier declared himself unavailable for the series against Australia. Meanwhile, Ben Sears suffered an injury during practice last week. An MRI scan later revealed a hamstring injury that would take three to four weeks to heal.

Rachin Ravindra returns to the squad