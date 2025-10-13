NZ vs ENG: New Zealand Announce Squad For T20Is Against England: Mitchell Santner To Lead Side
New Zealand will be up against England in a three-match series, and they have announced a squad mix of experience and youth.
Hyderabad: The New Zealand Cricket Team will play a series of three T20Is and three ODIs at home against England. They have announced the squad for the T20 series. Regular skipper Mitchell Santner, 33, has returned to the team and has taken over the captaincy. Also, star all-rounder Rachin Ravindra has returned to the T20I squad.
Kane Williamson is not in the T20 side
The team's superstar batsman, Kane Williamson, will not play in the T20 series. He is likely to return to the team for the ODI series. Williamson has a contingent contract with the New Zealand Cricket Board. He had earlier declared himself unavailable for the series against Australia. Meanwhile, Ben Sears suffered an injury during practice last week. An MRI scan later revealed a hamstring injury that would take three to four weeks to heal.
White-ball captain Mitchell Santner and star all-rounder Rachin Ravindra will return for the upcoming KFC T20I series against England.
Rachin Ravindra returns to the squad
Rachin Ravindra missed the T20 series against Australia due to injury. Then, he hit the boundary board while fielding during a practice session before the first T20 match. Mitchell Santner and Michael Bracewell will form the spin department. Ish Sodhi has been dropped from the T20 squad as there are three spinners in the team.
Our T20 Squad to face England
Captain Mitchell Santner and Rachin Ravindra come back into the side 🙌
Read more - https://t.co/KZnlbCHiZm
New Zealand head coach Rob Waler stated that he’s glad to have Santner back in the squad.
“It’s great to have Mitch back. Alongside being our leader, he’s one of the very best white-ball spinners in the world, and his skills and experience will be a welcome addition. Likewise, it’s nice to welcome back Rachin who was unlucky to miss out on Australia, and I know is really excited for this series,” he mentioned.
“Kane had to overcome a minor medical issue in the past month, and we agreed he needs some more time to get himself physically ready to return.
New Zealand T20I squad
Squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Tim Seifert.