NZ vs PAK: New Zealand Announce 13-Member Squad For ODI Series; Pakistan-Born Player Earns Maiden Call-Up

New Zealand have announced a second-string squad for the upcoming ODI series against Pakistan and will miss a few key players due to IPL commitments.

File Photo: Pakistan vs New Zealand (IANS)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Mar 25, 2025, 3:12 PM IST

Napier: New Zealand have announced a 13-member squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Pakistan with Tom Latham to lead the team. Latham is one of the eight players from New Zealand’s Champions Trophy squad as a few missed out due to their IPL commitments. pacers Matt Henry and Kyle Jamieson didn’t get a place in the squad due to injury rehab and workload management respectively.

Top-order batter Nick Kelly has earned his maiden call-up after scoring 749 runs in the Plunket Shield which included four hundreds. Muhammad Abbas, who moved from Pakistan to New Zealand at the age of one, racked up 340 runs in the Ford Trophy. He was also part of the New Zealand A squad against Australia A last year. Aditya Ashok has returned to the lineup after a couple of years.

“With a group of regular ODI players unavailable, we have a selected group of high-potential players who are now ready for opportunities at international level. With the next ICC ODI pinnacle event still two and half years away, the series is a perfect opportunity to introduce, or re-introduce in the case of Adi, these players to international cricket now," Black Caps head selector Sam Wells stated.

"Nick has been the standout domestic batsman the last few seasons. He is a dynamic stroke maker with power, and he can bat anywhere in the top six. Mo is one of our most promising young batters and he also provides a sixth bowling option which is required in the absence of Rachin (Ravindra) and Glenn (Phillips).”

Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman and Will O'Rourke will be key members of the New Zealand side with bowling all-rounder Nathan Smith returning to the fold for the ODIs.

New Zealand ODI squad for Pakistan series: Tom Latham (c), Muhammad Abbas, Adi Ashok, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Mitch Hay, Nick Kelly, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Will Young

