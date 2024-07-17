ETV Bharat / sports

New Zealand Announce Home Season, To Host Sri Lanka, Pakistan For White-ball Series

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Jul 17, 2024, 11:19 AM IST

New Zealand cricket on Wednesday announced the schedule for their upcoming home season. They will host Sri Lanka and Pakistan for the white-ball series while England will visit the Island nation for the World Test Championship series at the end of the year.

New Zealand Cricket Team (IANS)

Wellington (New Zealand): New Zealand Cricket on Wednesday announced their schedule for the upcoming home season as they will host a white-ball series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan this summer. They will play the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) series against England at the end of this year.

The three-match World Test Championship series against England commences in Christchurch on November 28, with Black Caps adding a white-ball series against Sri Lanka either side of the new year and eight white-ball contests against Pakistan from the middle of March.

It's a hectic white-ball schedule for New Zealand's men's side, with the Kiwis already having confirmed a tri-series against South Africa and Pakistan in February, just before the ICC Champions Trophy event in Pakistan.

The White Ferns will also play six matches against Sri Lanka in between those Australia games, with the Asian side touring New Zealand in March.

New Zealand's men's schedule:

Test series vs England:
First Test: Nov 28-Dec 2 Christchurch
Second Test: Dec 6-10, Wellington
Third Test: Dec 14-18, Hamilton

T20I series vs Sri Lanka:
First T20I: Dec 28, Tauranga
Second T20I: Dec 30, Tauranga
Third T20I: Jan 2, Nelson

ODI series vs Sri Lanka:
First ODI: Jan 5, Wellington
Second ODI: Jan 8 Hamilton
Third ODI: Jan 11, Auckland

T20I series vs. Pakistan:
First T20I: March 16, Christchurch
Second T20I: March 18, Dunedin
Third T20I: March 21, Auckland
Fourth T20I: March 23, Tauranga
Fifth T20I: March 26, Wellington

ODI series vs. Pakistan:
First ODI: March 29, Napier
Second ODI: April 2, Hamilton
Third ODI: April 5, Tauranga.

