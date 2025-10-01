ETV Bharat / sports

NZ vs AUS: New Zealand All-Rounder Rachin Ravindra Ruled Out Of T20I Series Against Australia

Hyderabad: New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match T20I series against Australia as he sustained a facial injury. The 25-year-old sustained the injury during a training session of the New Zealand team at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. Ravindra crashed into a boundary hoarding during a fielding drill, and the impact resulted in facial laceration that required stitches.

Ravindra had suffered a facial injury earlier as well when he was struck on he forehead in the lead-up to the Champions Trophy. He was struck on the forehead while attempting a grab under the floodlight during a tri-series match against South Africa in Lahore. The injury ruled him out of the tri-series as well as the opening match of the tournament against Pakistan.

New Zealand have named experienced all-rounder Jimmy Neesham as the replacement in the series, which starts from Wednesday.

"We're all really disappointed for Rachin to be forced to miss the series. He sustained a major laceration to his upper lip and nose area, which required specialist and intricate stitching and will take time to heal," New Zealand coach Rob Walter said.

"Rachin is obviously an important player for us, but his health and well-being is our top priority, and so the decision was made to send him home to recover with an eye to being available for the England series in two weeks' time," Walter added.