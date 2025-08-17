Explained: New Rules To Be Implemented In English Premier League 2025/26

Hyderabad: The 2025-26 season of the English Premier League (EPL) has begun with Liverpool beating Bournemouth in the opening match by 4-2. The International Football Association Board (IFAB), which oversees the Laws of the Game, has brought some new rules to be implemented this season. The fans might see some changes in the play as the EPL has introduced multiple rules on penalties and goalkeepers for the upcoming season.

The article takes a look at the rules that have arrived in the EPL.

Captains Only approach

The rule is introduced with an aim to curb the incidents related to confrontations and surrounding the match officials. At a said point when the referee initiates the ‘Captain Only’ rule, only one player from each team is allowed to approach the referee to explain the decisions during the match. The rule is introduced to re-energise the Participant Behaviour Charter, which came into implementation in 2023.

If the captain of the team is their goalkeeper, the team has to inform the referee during the coin toss that which which outfield representative will fall in the ‘Captain Only’ category.

Eight-second rule

The time clock of eight seconds has been introduced, aimed at reducing time wasting by goalkeepers. The rules for control are as follows:

Holding the ball in hands/arms

The ball is held between any surface

Holding the ball on an outstretched open hand(s)

Bouncing it on the ground

Throwing it in the air

The referees will have a final call on when a goalkeeper initiates the eight-second countdown. The referees will notify the final five seconds with a hand signal. If an opposition player prevents the goalkeeper from releasing the ball, an indirect free kick will be awarded to the team represented by the goalkeeper.

Inadvertent interference

“If, without intending to interfere with play unfairly, a team official, substitute, substituted or sent-off player or a player who is temporarily off the field of play (because of injury, adjusting equipment etc.) touches the ball while it is still in play, but when it is clearly leaving the field of play, this is penalized with an indirect free-kick; there is no sanction,” according to a statement released by the EPL.

“Any clear or deliberate and impactful interference will mean a direct free-kick or penalty kick is

awarded along with a red card if it is a manager, head coach or other technical staff.”