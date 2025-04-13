New Robot Dog Added In IPL Broadcast Team

Delhi: The Indian Premier League (IPL) has added yet another unique item to its broadcast team —a quadruped robot dog. IPL announced its introduction through a special video on its official social media handles. In the video, former New Zealand cricketer and popular commentator Danny Morrison revealed the robotic dog. They stated that it would be part of the broadcast coverage for the ongoing IPL 2025 season.

The robot dog is equipped with surveillance and broadcast camera features. It was also seen responding to Morrison’s voice commands and engaging with both the presenter and the audience by waving at the camera. Morrison introduced the robot with his usual flair and humor, and his unique style, further enhancing the excitement around this high-tech addition.

As part of the promotional campaign, the IPL has invited fans to suggest a name for the robot. “We want you to name our latest team member,” Morrison said in the video, encouraging viewers to drop their suggestions in the comments section. Fans quickly joined in, flooding the post with creative and quirky names.

The video also featured several IPL stars, including Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya, his teammate Reece Topley, and Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel. All three cricketers appeared thoroughly intrigued as they interacted with the robot dog, inspecting its movements and reacting with curiosity.

In a fun moment, Morrison even engaged in a foot race with the robot, which, unsurprisingly, ended with the machine claiming an easy win and leaving the former New Zealand cricketer out of breath.