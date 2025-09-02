New Delhi To Host BWF World Championship As Tournament Returns To India After 17 Years

Hyderabad: The Badminton World Federation (BWF) made an announcement on Sunday that will make the badminton fans in India quite happy. The BWF revealed after the conclusion of the 2025 World Championships in Paris that the next edition will be hosted by India in New Delhi. It will be the second time India will host the marquee event after hosting the same in 2009 at Hyderabad’s Gachibowli Indoor Stadium.
The tournament will return to the Asian continent after eight years. The People’s Republic of China hosted the badminton championship when it was last held in Asia in 2018. Nanjing was the host city of the tournament.
India were awarded the hosting rights for the next year’s edition in 2021, but the BWF confirmed New Delhi as the hosts for the showpiece event.
What is the BWF World Championship?
The tournament is organised annually by the BWF except for the Olympic years. The World Champions are determined in the singles, doubles, and mixed doubles, and the winner gets the highest number of ranking points.
The tournament started in 1977 and was held every three years until 1983. It became the biennial event till 2005.
The BWF World Championships are New Delhi–bound in 2026! 🏸🇮🇳— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) September 1, 2025
From France to India—handed over by BWF President Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul and FFBaD’s Frank Laurent to BAI General Secretary, Sanjay Mishra, the road to the 30th edition in August 2026 begins now. 🔜… pic.twitter.com/IfZXWYdLnz
India have been consistent at the competition, winning at least one medal at every edition since 2011. Indian shuttlers have bagged 15 medals - one gold, four silver and 10 bronze medals. PV Sindhu is the leading contributor, winning five medals, including a historic gold in the 2019 edition. She has also won two silver (2017, 2018) and two bronze (2013, 2014).
Saina Nehwal won silver in 2015 and bronze in 2017, while Kidambi Srikanth won a silver medal in 2021. Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa won a bronze medal in women’s doubles in the 2011 edition. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty have two bronze medals in the tournament - Tokyo 2022 and Paris 2025.
Winners of the BWF World Championship 2025
Shi Yu Qi (China) won the men’s singles title, beating Kunlavut Viditsarn (Thailand) in the final. Akane Yamaguchi (Japan) beat Chen Yu Fei (China) in the final of the women’s singles. Kim Won Ho and Seo Sung Jae (South Korea) won the men’s doubles, while Liu Sheng Shu and Tan Ning (China) in the women’s doubles.