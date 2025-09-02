New Delhi To Host BWF World Championship As Tournament Returns To India After 17 Years

ETV Bharat / sports

Hyderabad: The Badminton World Federation (BWF) made an announcement on Sunday that will make the badminton fans in India quite happy. The BWF revealed after the conclusion of the 2025 World Championships in Paris that the next edition will be hosted by India in New Delhi. It will be the second time India will host the marquee event after hosting the same in 2009 at Hyderabad’s Gachibowli Indoor Stadium.

The tournament will return to the Asian continent after eight years. The People’s Republic of China hosted the badminton championship when it was last held in Asia in 2018. Nanjing was the host city of the tournament.

India were awarded the hosting rights for the next year’s edition in 2021, but the BWF confirmed New Delhi as the hosts for the showpiece event.

What is the BWF World Championship?

The tournament is organised annually by the BWF except for the Olympic years. The World Champions are determined in the singles, doubles, and mixed doubles, and the winner gets the highest number of ranking points.