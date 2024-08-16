ETV Bharat / sports

New Test Coach Jason Gillespie Invites Olympic Gold-medalist Arshad Nadeem To Pakistan Cricket Team Dressing Room

Hyderabad: Following a gold medal triumph at the Paris Olympics 2024, star javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem has been invited by Pakistan's newly appointed head coach Jason Gillespie to the dressing room ahead of the home side's two-match Test series, starting from August 21.

While inviting Nadeem to visit Men in Green's dressing room, Gillespie stated that sharing his gold medal would be a "fantastic boost to the team."Nadeem scripted history by becoming Pakistan's first-ever individual gold medalist at the Olympics after registering an Olympic record-breaking throw of 92.97m in the final on August 8, leaving behind his arch-rival India's 2020 Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, who had to settle on silver.

Speaking in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Podcast, Pakistan's new Test head coach Gillespie expressed his open invitation to Nadeem.

"We would love to invite Arshad Nadeem to the dressing room. I saw them all (the players) cheering him on during the Olympics. Having him visit and share his gold medal with the team would be a fantastic boost, especially with the Olympic spirit still in the air. It was a wonderful moment, and we extend an open invitation for him to visit the dressing room," said Gillespie.