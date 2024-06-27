ETV Bharat / sports

Netizens Laud South Africa For Reaching First-ever World Cup Final By Beating Afghanistan In T20 WC 2024

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Jun 27, 2024, 9:05 AM IST

South African cricket team carved history on June 27 while playing against Afghanistan in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2024 as they won the game and entered into final of a World Cup for the first time. The team finally got over the heartbreaks of so many years and ended the semifinal jinx with a nine-wicket win.

T20 WC 2024
File Photo: South Africa Cricket Team (AP Photos)

Tarouba (Trinidad): Afghanistan’s fairytale run in the T20 World Cup 2024 came to an end with a defeat in the semifinal against South Africa, but it was a fairytale for their opponents as they entered the final of a cricket World Cup for the first time.

Over the years, the team struggled to go past the semi-finals or knockout game as they faltered in the crunch situations. They were also labelled as chokers by the cricket fraternity for bottling up in the crucial times. However, this time around they created history by breaking the semi-final jinx.

In the 50-over World Cups, the team reached the semis on five occasions but failed to ensure a win in any of them. Apart from that, the team faced two quarterfinal exits. The team had also made it to the semi-final in the 2009 and 2014 T20 World Cup but they were beaten by Pakistan and India respectively.

Bowling first, South Africa wrapped up the opposition on a total of 56 thanks to a sensational spell of pace bowling from the South African fast bowlers. The team then hunted down the target with ease and won the game by nine wickets and 11.1 overs to spare.

Many Former cricketers and cricket experts reacted to South Africa’s historic achievement. Former Proteas star Dale Steyn that these are the emotional scenes while Harsha Bhogle wrote that South Africa ‘have been a team to watch’ in the tournament so far.

Former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith also expressed his joy.

It was a brilliant campaign for Afghanistan in the tournament as well as they beat strong teams like Australia and New Zealand on their way to Super 8. The team missed out on an opportunity to enter the final but they signed off the competition with a performance that will leave an imprint on the minds of the fans.

Read More

  1. T20 WC 2024 | South Africa Crush Bangladesh By 9 Wickets To Enter Maiden Final Across World Cups
  2. T20 World Cup 2024: Who Will Qualify for Final from Semi-Final 1, Why Different Rule for India vs England Clash
  3. South Africa vs Afghanistan Semi-Final: Proteas Eye to Remove 'Chokers' Tag, Rashid's Men Look to Rise above Deep Scars

Tarouba (Trinidad): Afghanistan’s fairytale run in the T20 World Cup 2024 came to an end with a defeat in the semifinal against South Africa, but it was a fairytale for their opponents as they entered the final of a cricket World Cup for the first time.

Over the years, the team struggled to go past the semi-finals or knockout game as they faltered in the crunch situations. They were also labelled as chokers by the cricket fraternity for bottling up in the crucial times. However, this time around they created history by breaking the semi-final jinx.

In the 50-over World Cups, the team reached the semis on five occasions but failed to ensure a win in any of them. Apart from that, the team faced two quarterfinal exits. The team had also made it to the semi-final in the 2009 and 2014 T20 World Cup but they were beaten by Pakistan and India respectively.

Bowling first, South Africa wrapped up the opposition on a total of 56 thanks to a sensational spell of pace bowling from the South African fast bowlers. The team then hunted down the target with ease and won the game by nine wickets and 11.1 overs to spare.

Many Former cricketers and cricket experts reacted to South Africa’s historic achievement. Former Proteas star Dale Steyn that these are the emotional scenes while Harsha Bhogle wrote that South Africa ‘have been a team to watch’ in the tournament so far.

Former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith also expressed his joy.

It was a brilliant campaign for Afghanistan in the tournament as well as they beat strong teams like Australia and New Zealand on their way to Super 8. The team missed out on an opportunity to enter the final but they signed off the competition with a performance that will leave an imprint on the minds of the fans.

Read More

  1. T20 WC 2024 | South Africa Crush Bangladesh By 9 Wickets To Enter Maiden Final Across World Cups
  2. T20 World Cup 2024: Who Will Qualify for Final from Semi-Final 1, Why Different Rule for India vs England Clash
  3. South Africa vs Afghanistan Semi-Final: Proteas Eye to Remove 'Chokers' Tag, Rashid's Men Look to Rise above Deep Scars

TAGGED:

SOUTH AFRICA VS AFGHANISTANT20 WC SEMIFINALT20 WORLD CUP

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

'Not Approved By The Deity': Man Refuses To Marry Girlfriend In Uttarakhand For Bizarre Reason

Explained: How US Obesity Drug May Help Treat Sleep Apnea; India Will Have To Wait

Gold Loan Companies Step Up Gas For International MSME Day

Renewal of USA's Focus On Tibet

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.