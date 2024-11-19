Social Media Users Call Mike Tyson Vs Jake Paul Fight ‘Rigged’ After A Controversial Clip Goes Viral

Texas (USA): The boxing world is buzzing with controversy currently after the recent bout between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul. The latter defeated the Iron Mike but the result caused a controversy. A clip has gone viral on the Internet and after watching it, fans are claiming that the fight was rigged. The moment of the question came in the video when Tyson seemed to be holding back his punches suddenly after throwing quick punches in the start.
The video shows that Tyson was showing quick reflexes and laning big punches at the start. Jake then clenched Tyson in the corner of the ring and according to the video, he whispered into the ear of the 58-year-old to calm it down. Tyson then affirmed it with the tap and was seen holding back himself afterwards in the bout. The video also claimed that Tyson was not dodging the punches from Jake even after anticipating them.
An X user named Simpleguy113 wrote on ‘Things people will do for MONEY...... Sad. Just Rigged’. Another user named Terrell1082 also echoed the same sentiment.
Jake bowed down to the boxing legend after the fixture and stated that it was honour to fight with Tyson.
“First and foremost, Mike Tyson… he’s a legend, the greatest to ever do it. This man is an icon. It’s just an honour to be able to fight him.”
Tyson said “Absolutely happy [with the fight]. I knew he was a good fighter. I knew he was prepared. I came to fight. I didn’t prove nothing to anybody, only to myself.”