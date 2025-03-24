‘Should Be Banned Forever’, Fans Accuse Khaleel And Ruturaj Of Ball Tampering On Social Media

Chennai: Chennai Super Kings started their IPL 2025 campaign on a winning note as they beat Mumbai Indians by four wickets on Sunday. The team dished out a collective performance with both the bat and ball which helped the team emerge triumphant. Rachin Ravindra and Ruturaj Gaikwad scored fifties while the duo of Noor Ahmad and Khaleel Ahmed shone with the ball. Noor Ahmad capitalised on the conditions helpful for spinners taking four wickets. However, Khaleel Ahmed also grabbed the limelight taking three wickets for the franchise.

Khaleel bowled a brilliant spell but he suffered some backlash on social media as the fans accused him of the ball-tampering after watching one of his interactions with Ruturaj Gaikwad. In a clip that went viral on the Internet, Khaleel can be seen pulling something from the pocket with the ball in his other hand. It looks like he then passes the object to captain Ruturaj. After watching the video of the incident, fans have accused the duo of ball tampering.

One user named Kevin demanded the franchise to be banned once again reminding everyone of the two-year ban the franchise faced in 2016 and 2017 due to the involvement of the owner of the team in betting activities.

Another ‘X’ user Jonas Kahnwald asked the BCCI to investigate the matter.

MI batted first in the match and posted a total of 155/9 on the scoreboard as the bowling duo of Khaleel Ahmed and Noor Ahmad picked three and four wickets respectively for CSK. Ruturaj and Co. then chased the target in the last over as Rachin Ravindra helped them secure a triumph with a half-century. Vignesh Puthur was another star performer in the match taking three wickets.