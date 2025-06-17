Netherlands Beat Nepal In Cricket's First-Ever Triple Super Over

Hyderabad: The Netherlands and Nepal scripted one of the most exciting storylines on a cricket pitch on Monday as they played a nail-biter which included not one, not two but three Super Overs. Netherlands emerged triumphant in the T20I match of the ongoing tri-series in Glasgow, Scotland on Monday. The thrilling contest instated that every regular and casual sports fan tune in late on Monday night to watch two associate nations serving up one of the best contests in cricket history.

First-ever Triple Super Over

The match marked the first instance when a men’s T20I fixture extended into a third Super Over. The Netherlands posted 152/7 on board while batting first courtesy contributions from Bas de Leede (35) and Vikramjit Singh (30).

Nepal’s chase went down the wire as the team needed 31 runs from the last two overs to win. They accumulated 15 runs each in the last two overs to level the scores. Nandan Yadav smashed a boundary on the last ball to take the game into the Super Over.

Super Over 1: Kushal Bhurtel’s onslaught

Batting first in the opening Super Over, Nepal set a target of 20 runs for the opposition as Bhurtel unleashed an assault two sixes and a four. In response, Michael Levitt smashed a six on the first ball and Max O’Dowd remained calm to strike four and a six on the last two deliveries to take the game into another Super Over.

Super Over 2: Nepal survives Courtsey Airee’s last-ball six

Netherlands posted 17 runs and Nepal’s chase went down the wire once again. They needed seven runs from the last delivery and Deepak Singh Airee smashed a six towards cow corner which forced the match to enter into the third Super Over.

Super Over 3: Lion-Cachet’s weaves magic with spin

After both the teams giving a fierce contest to each other, Netherlands finally emerged triumphant in the third Super Over. Off-spinner Zach Lion-Cachet dismissed both Paudel and debutant Rupesh Singh of Nepal in the four balls without conceding any run. The win was just a formality for the Dutch side afterwards and Levitt finished the job with a brilliant six.