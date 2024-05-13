ETV Bharat / sports

Netherlands Announce Squad For T20 World Cup, Scott Edwards To Lead

Published : May 13, 2024, 4:27 PM IST

Seasoned cricketer Scott Edwards will be leading the Netherlands in the forthcoming T20 World Cup 2024 as the Royal Dutch Cricket Association announced the squad.

Amsterdam: Experienced Scott Edwards was on Monday named as the captain of the Netherlands for next month's T20 World Cup, the Royal Dutch Cricket Association announced.

The 27-year-old Edwards was elected the skipper despite his modest outings in the recent tri-series, involving hosts Nepal and Namibia.

Overall, he has played 56 T20I for the Netherlands, scoring 671 runs at a strike rate of 122. Indian-origin cricketers Teja Nidamanuru, Vikram Singh and Aryan Dutt are also part of the squad. This is the third successive ICC showpiece event the Netherlands are participating in after the T20 World Cup in 2022 and last year's 50-over World Cup.

The Netherlands will play another tri-series at home alongside Ireland and Scotland between May 18 and 24 before flying out for their group matches which are spread across the USA and the West Indies. Holland will begin their T20 World Cup campaign on June 4 against Nepal at Dallas and four days later will face formidable South Africa in New York.

Their last two group matches are against Bangladesh (June 13) and Sri Lanka (June 17), and those games will be played at St Vincent and St Lucia respectively.

The Netherlands squad: Scott Edwards (captain), Aryan Dutt, Bas de Leede, Daniel Doram, Fred Klaassen, Kyle Klein, Logan van Beek, Max O'Dowd, Michael Levitt, Paul van Meekeren, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Teja Nidamanuru, Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh and Wesley Barresi.

