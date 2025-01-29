Netflix Releases 'The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan' Documentary Series Official Trailer

Hyderabad: The buzz around the India vs Pakistan clash in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 has gone to the next level as Netflix has dropped the trailer of its upcoming highly awaited documentary - The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan. The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will commence on February 19 with India playing Pakistan in Dubai four days later.

The documentary series, set to premiere on February 7, 2025, promises to provide an inside look at what happens behind the scenes during an India vs Pakistan cricket match. The trailer on Netflix starts with visuals of jam-packed stadiums, capturing the intensity of an India vs Pakistan clash. Former India cricketer and one of the most destructive openers in cricket, Virender Sehwag sets the ball rolling by declaring the contest as ‘more than just a game’.

Pakistan legends Shoaib Akhtar, and Inzamam-ul-Haq, along with Indian counterparts and former skippers Sourav Ganguly, Sunil Gavaskar and Shikhar Dhawan then recall the unheard stories and the memories of high-octane clashes over the years.

Netflix captioned the promo as "The biggest rivalry told by the legends who lived it Dive into a tale of passion, glory, and cricket’s fiercest rivalry in The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan, from 7 February, only on Netflix." The series is directed by Chandradev Bhagat and Stewart Sugg and is produced by Grey Matter Entertainment Production.

Earlier, Netflix shared the news on their official Instagram handle along with the official poster and wrote, "Two nations. One epic Rivalry. 1.6 Billion prayers. Come witness the thrill of a legacy like no other in The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan, arriving on 7th February, only on Netflix (sic)."

The India-Pakistan rivalry is widely considered as one of the most intense in cricket, alongside the longstanding competition between England and Australia called 'The Ashes'. An earlier shared announcement video also provided a glimpse of the India-Pakistan border, suggesting that the documentary will delve into the historical, geographical, and political factors that have shaped this fierce rivalry. With an old clip of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee watching the game makes it more promising and thrilling.