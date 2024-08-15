Pro Kabbadi League Auction | Feeling Nervous For First Time: Says Bharat Ahead Of Independence Day Special Event

New Delhi: The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is on the cusp of starting its new decade this year with the eleventh season. However, before the start of the new decade, PKL will be bringing life to the stories behind some of the young stars in the league through the Rise of a Star series. Bharat, who has played three PKL seasons with Bengaluru Bulls, is the first star of the series.

The superlative raider Bharat caught the imagination of all kabaddi fans when he recorded 279 raid points for the Bengaluru Bulls in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9. Since his magnificent performances in the ninth season, Bharat has been pitted to be the next big star of the Pro Kabaddi League for many years to come.

When asked about how he feels to hear accolades from the kabaddi fraternity, Bharat said, "I am really proud to hear the good things that are said about me. I've received a lot of love during my time in the Pro Kabaddi League. I don't take a lot of pressure. I just try to give my best on the mat and let the results take care of themselves."

The 23-year-old has played three seasons of the Pro Kabaddi League, but he will be up for grabs in the Pro Kabaddi League Auction for the first time on 15-16 August 2024. Speaking about the same, the raider said, "I am really excited about the PKL Auction since I've put my name in the Auction for the first time. Bengaluru Bulls picked me up through the NYP program in 2021 and therefore I have never been in the Auction. Furthermore, it's really special for me that PKL is being hosted on Independence Day since I am part of the Indian Navy. I am very proud that I serve the nation through the Navy and have an opportunity to serve my country. "

Bharat burst onto the kabaddi scene by playing kabaddi in his village and then a string of local tournaments. His supreme consistency in kabaddi tournaments in Haryana has helped him find a place in the world's biggest kabaddi league, "I started playing kabaddi in my village. I played a lot of local tournaments and that's where I was spotted by the Bengaluru Bulls. The team picked me up basis my performances in the local tournaments in Haryana."

When asked about the importance of PKL to India and its kabaddi players, the raider said, "PKL has given me everything. It has given me name, fame and financial security. The league has changed the lives of several players. PKL has also increased the craze for kabaddi a lot. A lot of kids have started playing kabaddi after watching PKL on TV."