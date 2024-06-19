Nepal vs Bangladesh: Tanzim Hasan Sakib Fined 15 Percent of Match Fee for Code of Conduct Violation

St. Vincent: Bangladesh pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib has been reprimanded 15 percent of his match fee for breaching the code of conduct violation during his side's T20 World Cup 2024 Group D match against Nepal at the Arnos Vale Stadium here on Monday.

International Cricket Council (ICC) have charged one demerit point for Tanzim’s disciplinary record where he made inappropriate physical contact with opposition captain Rohit Paudel. Notably, it was the first offence in 24 months.

The right-arm pacer was found guilty in breaching Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which states, "Any form of inappropriate physical contact is prohibited in cricket. Without limitation, Players will breach this regulation if they deliberately, recklessly and/or negligently walk or run into or shoulder another Player or Umpire."

The incident happened after the third over of Nepal’s innings, when the 21-year-old walked towards batter Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel aggressively after bowling a delivery, which is quite normal in cricket. However, he didn't stop there and made inappropriate physical contact with the batter which cost him a fine and a demerit point.

On-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Sam Nogajski, along with third umpire Jayaraman Madanagopal and fourth umpire Kumar Dharmasena had levelled the charges after the match.

However, the pacer admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by the ICC's Elite Panel of Match Referee Richie Richardson and there was no need for a formal hearing, it added.

Tanzim had picked up his career best figures -- four wickets for seven runs in his four over spell against Nepal for which he was also rewarded as the 'Player of the Match'.