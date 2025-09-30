ETV Bharat / sports

NEP vs WI 2nd T20I: Nepal Thrash West Indies By 90 Runs To Secure Maiden T20I Series Win

Hyderabad: Npeal beat West Indies in the second T20I by 90 runs on Monday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium to seal a historic series win over West Indies. It was the second consecutive victory for Nepal in the series, and they have taken an unassailable 2-1 lead in the series. Nepal posted a decent total of 173/6 while batting first, and West Indies were bundled out on 83 in response. Aasif Sheikh played a knock of 68 runs while Sundeep Jora scored 63 runs during his stay at the crease.

The West Indies has an embarrassing record

West Indies were all out on 83, registering the lowest total by a full-member team against an associated side in Men’s T20Is. The previous record was owned by England, who were wrapped up on 88 in the match against the Netherlands in the 2014 T20 World Cup. Only three West Indies batters - Ackeem Auguste (17), Amir Jangoo (16), and Jason Holder (21) were able to score in double digits.

Largest margin of victory by an associate team over a full-member nation

Nepal registered the largest margin of victory by an associate member against a full-time member with their 90-run triumph. The previous record was held by Afghanistan, who beat Zimbabwe by 81 runs in 2016.