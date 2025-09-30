NEP vs WI 2nd T20I: Nepal Thrash West Indies By 90 Runs To Secure Maiden T20I Series Win
Nepal sealed a historic series win over West Indies by 90 runs in the second T20I and won the series.
Published : September 30, 2025 at 9:56 AM IST
Hyderabad: Npeal beat West Indies in the second T20I by 90 runs on Monday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium to seal a historic series win over West Indies. It was the second consecutive victory for Nepal in the series, and they have taken an unassailable 2-1 lead in the series. Nepal posted a decent total of 173/6 while batting first, and West Indies were bundled out on 83 in response. Aasif Sheikh played a knock of 68 runs while Sundeep Jora scored 63 runs during his stay at the crease.
The West Indies has an embarrassing record
West Indies were all out on 83, registering the lowest total by a full-member team against an associated side in Men’s T20Is. The previous record was owned by England, who were wrapped up on 88 in the match against the Netherlands in the 2014 T20 World Cup. Only three West Indies batters - Ackeem Auguste (17), Amir Jangoo (16), and Jason Holder (21) were able to score in double digits.
Largest margin of victory by an associate team over a full-member nation
Nepal registered the largest margin of victory by an associate member against a full-time member with their 90-run triumph. The previous record was held by Afghanistan, who beat Zimbabwe by 81 runs in 2016.
90 runs - NEP vs WI, 2025*
81 runs - AFG vs ZIM, 2016
59 runs - AFG vs ZIM, 2016
55 runs - NAM vs SL, 2022
54 runs - UAE vs IRE, 2021
West Indies captain Akeal Hosein admitted that Nepal played quality cricket and they deserved to win.
“Everyone expected a walkover against Nepal, but they adapted to conditions brilliantly. Their batters played key shots, they fielded with heart and soul, and exploited the slower tracks better than we did. They were brilliant—it’s a reminder to measure ourselves against international standards and improve,” he said after the match.
The third and final T20I of the series will be played on Tuesday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Nepal would aim to ink a clean sweep while the West Indies would like to sign off the series with a consolation win.