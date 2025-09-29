ETV Bharat / sports

WI vs NEP 2nd T20I: Where To Watch West Indies vs Nepal 2nd T20I Live Streaming In India?

Hyderabad: Nepal kicked off the series with a historic win over West Indies in the first T20I of the three-match series on Monday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Now, the team is all set to square off against the West Indies in the second T20I. While Nepal will aim to seal the series with a triumph, the West Indies will attempt to equal the series scoreline with a victory.

Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein will lead the teams as a regular captain, as Shai Hope is not playing in the series. The West Indies include experienced players in the roster, along with five uncapped players, including Ackeem Auguste and Amir Jangoo.

The first match of the series was a low-scoring contest where Rohit Paudel and Kushal Malla’s crucial knocks and a collective effort from the bowling unit helped the team emerge triumphant. They will hope for another clinical performance from the bowling unit to carve out a series win on Monday.

Nepal vs West Indies T20I Schedule

Saturday, 27 September 2025

1st T20I - West Indies vs Nepal

Monday, 29 September 2025

2nd T20I - West Indies vs Nepal