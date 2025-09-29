WI vs NEP 2nd T20I: Where To Watch West Indies vs Nepal 2nd T20I Live Streaming In India?
Nepal will take on the West Indies in the second T20I of the three-match T20I series on Monday in Sharjah.
Published : September 29, 2025 at 2:40 PM IST
Hyderabad: Nepal kicked off the series with a historic win over West Indies in the first T20I of the three-match series on Monday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Now, the team is all set to square off against the West Indies in the second T20I. While Nepal will aim to seal the series with a triumph, the West Indies will attempt to equal the series scoreline with a victory.
Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein will lead the teams as a regular captain, as Shai Hope is not playing in the series. The West Indies include experienced players in the roster, along with five uncapped players, including Ackeem Auguste and Amir Jangoo.
🇳🇵A new chapter written in Nepal’s cricketing story! 📣— CAN (@CricketNep) September 27, 2025
Rhinos 🇳🇵 defeats West Indies by 19 runs our first-ever triumph against a full member nation! pic.twitter.com/98cJlLMAwP
The first match of the series was a low-scoring contest where Rohit Paudel and Kushal Malla’s crucial knocks and a collective effort from the bowling unit helped the team emerge triumphant. They will hope for another clinical performance from the bowling unit to carve out a series win on Monday.
Nepal win the opening T20I in Sharjah.🏏 #NEPvWI | #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/flLCr8DBj5— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) September 27, 2025
Nepal vs West Indies T20I Schedule
Saturday, 27 September 2025
1st T20I - West Indies vs Nepal
Monday, 29 September 2025
2nd T20I - West Indies vs Nepal
Tuesday, 30 September 2025
3rd T20I - West Indies vs Nepal
Nepal vs West Indies live streaming details
When will Nepal vs West Indies 2nd T20I be played?
Nepal will square off against the West Indies in the second T20I will be played on September 27. The match will resume at 8 PM IST.
Where will the 2nd T20I between Nepal and the West Indies be held?
The second T20I of the series will be played between Nepal and the West Indies and will be hosted at the Sharjah cricket stadium.
Where will the Nepal vs West Indies 2nd T20I be televised in India?
The second T20I between Nepal and the West Indies will be televised on the Sony Sports network in India.
Where will the Nepal vs West Indies 2nd T20I be live streamed?
The second T20I will be streamed live on the Fancode app in India.
Squads
West Indies: Jewel Andrew(w), Navin Bidaisee, Keacy Carty, Karima Gore, Amir Jangoo, Fabian Allen, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein(c), Obed McCoy, Jediah Blades, Shamar Springer, Ramon Simmonds, Ackeem Auguste, Zishan Motara
Nepal: Sundeep Jora, Aasif Sheikh(w), Kushal Bhurtel, Rohit Paudel(c), Gulsan Jha, Dipendra Singh Airee, Karan KC, Aarif Sheikh, Sompal Kami, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sandeep Lamichhane, Nandan Yadav, Shahab Alam, Lokesh Bam, Kushal Malla, Mohammad Aadil Alam