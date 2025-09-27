ETV Bharat / sports

WI vs NEP: Where To Watch West Indies vs Nepal Live Streaming In India?

Hyderabad: Nepal and the West Indies will play a three-match T20I series in Sharjah. It is a historic moment for Nepal, as they have got the rare chance of playing against a top team. They have rarely played against top teams despite showing their potential to compete with the main teams. For the West Indies, they will aim to find winning ways after suffering a series of defeats against Australia and Pakistan.

The West Indies have rested most of their key players for the series against Nepal. The Caribbean side have omitted their star players like Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, and Romario Shepherd. Coach Daren Sammy. Nepal have a stteled team combination comprising Kushal Bhurtel, Rohit Paudel, Sandeep Lamichhane, and Gulsan Jha who could test the West Indies side.

Nepal vs West Indies live streaming details

When will Nepal vs West Indies 1st T20I be played?

Nepal will lock horns against the West Indies in the first T20I, which will be played on September 27. The match will commence at 8:00 PM IST.

Where will the Nepal vs West Indies 1st T20I be held?