WI vs NEP: Where To Watch West Indies vs Nepal Live Streaming In India?

Nepal will host the West Indies in a three-match T20I series resuming from September 27 in Sharjah.

Nepal vs West Indies live streaming
File Photo: West Indies Cricket Team (AFP)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : September 27, 2025 at 3:44 PM IST

2 Min Read
Hyderabad: Nepal and the West Indies will play a three-match T20I series in Sharjah. It is a historic moment for Nepal, as they have got the rare chance of playing against a top team. They have rarely played against top teams despite showing their potential to compete with the main teams. For the West Indies, they will aim to find winning ways after suffering a series of defeats against Australia and Pakistan.

The West Indies have rested most of their key players for the series against Nepal. The Caribbean side have omitted their star players like Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, and Romario Shepherd. Coach Daren Sammy. Nepal have a stteled team combination comprising Kushal Bhurtel, Rohit Paudel, Sandeep Lamichhane, and Gulsan Jha who could test the West Indies side.

Nepal vs West Indies live streaming details

When will Nepal vs West Indies 1st T20I be played?

Nepal will lock horns against the West Indies in the first T20I, which will be played on September 27. The match will commence at 8:00 PM IST.

Where will the Nepal vs West Indies 1st T20I be held?

The first T20I between Nepal and the West Indies will be hosted at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Where will the Nepal vs West Indies 1st T20I be televised in India?

There will be no telecast of Nepal vs West Indies 1st T20I in India.

Where will the Nepal vs West Indies 1st T20I be live streamed?

Fans can tune in to the Fancode app and website to watch live streaming of the match.

Squads

West Indies: Jewel Andrew(w), Navin Bidaisee, Keacy Carty, Karima Gore, Amir Jangoo, Fabian Allen, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein(c), Obed McCoy, Jediah Blades, Shamar Springer, Ramon Simmonds, Ackeem Auguste, Zishan Motara

Nepal: Sundeep Jora, Aasif Sheikh(w), Kushal Bhurtel, Rohit Paudel(c), Gulsan Jha, Dipendra Singh Airee, Karan KC, Aarif Sheikh, Sompal Kami, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sandeep Lamichhane, Nandan Yadav, Shahab Alam, Lokesh Bam, Kushal Malla, Mohammad Aadil Alam

