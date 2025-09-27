WI vs NEP: Where To Watch West Indies vs Nepal Live Streaming In India?
Nepal will host the West Indies in a three-match T20I series resuming from September 27 in Sharjah.
Published : September 27, 2025 at 3:44 PM IST
Hyderabad: Nepal and the West Indies will play a three-match T20I series in Sharjah. It is a historic moment for Nepal, as they have got the rare chance of playing against a top team. They have rarely played against top teams despite showing their potential to compete with the main teams. For the West Indies, they will aim to find winning ways after suffering a series of defeats against Australia and Pakistan.
The West Indies have rested most of their key players for the series against Nepal. The Caribbean side have omitted their star players like Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, and Romario Shepherd. Coach Daren Sammy. Nepal have a stteled team combination comprising Kushal Bhurtel, Rohit Paudel, Sandeep Lamichhane, and Gulsan Jha who could test the West Indies side.
A new rivalry ignites this weekend!🔥— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) September 26, 2025
Rally with the boys in this historic series v Nepal.🙌🏽#WIvNEP | #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/DVjZhtUsxh
Nepal vs West Indies live streaming details
When will Nepal vs West Indies 1st T20I be played?
Nepal will lock horns against the West Indies in the first T20I, which will be played on September 27. The match will commence at 8:00 PM IST.
Where will the Nepal vs West Indies 1st T20I be held?
The first T20I between Nepal and the West Indies will be hosted at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.
🇳🇵𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙙𝙖𝙩𝙚 #𝙍𝙝𝙞𝙣𝙤𝙁𝙖𝙣𝙨 𝘸𝘦 𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘣𝘦𝘦𝘯 𝘸𝘢𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘧𝘰𝘳! 📅— CAN (@CricketNep) September 27, 2025
🇳🇵Nepal vs 🌴 West Indies Unity Cup showdown TODAY at 8:15 PM in UAE.
🎟️ Tickets: https://t.co/KtKgGiU06G#NepalCricket pic.twitter.com/TiUnaSCXOK
Where will the Nepal vs West Indies 1st T20I be televised in India?
There will be no telecast of Nepal vs West Indies 1st T20I in India.
Where will the Nepal vs West Indies 1st T20I be live streamed?
Fans can tune in to the Fancode app and website to watch live streaming of the match.
🇳🇵#RhinoFans, spill the tea on your game prep! ⏳— CAN (@CricketNep) September 27, 2025
🎟️ Ticket Link: https://t.co/KtKgGiU06G#NepalCricket pic.twitter.com/L0d8MqG4vK
Squads
West Indies: Jewel Andrew(w), Navin Bidaisee, Keacy Carty, Karima Gore, Amir Jangoo, Fabian Allen, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein(c), Obed McCoy, Jediah Blades, Shamar Springer, Ramon Simmonds, Ackeem Auguste, Zishan Motara
Nepal: Sundeep Jora, Aasif Sheikh(w), Kushal Bhurtel, Rohit Paudel(c), Gulsan Jha, Dipendra Singh Airee, Karan KC, Aarif Sheikh, Sompal Kami, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sandeep Lamichhane, Nandan Yadav, Shahab Alam, Lokesh Bam, Kushal Malla, Mohammad Aadil Alam