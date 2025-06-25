Champion On Debut! Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In The Ostrava Golden Spike

Hyderabad: Two-time Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra bagged gold on his debut at the prestigious Ostrava Golden Spike, a World Athletics Continental Tour Category A event on Tuesday. Although Neeraj was short of his personal best of 90.23m, he dominated the nine-man field with ease. Notably, his biggest rival, Julian Weber, was missing from the event.

Douw Smith of South Africa pulled off a surprise as he clocked his personal best of 84.12m to earn silver, while he edged out former world champions Anderson Peterson, who had to settle for bronze with the best effort of 83.63m.

Four legal throws of more than 80m by Neeraj

The Indian javelin star showed a lot of consistency in his outing. He registered four legal throws, and all of them were beyond the 80m mark. He was pumped up by the last throw and urged the Ostrava crowd to get behind him for his final attempt, but his plans to seek a big finish were ruined as he overstepped, resulting in a foul.

The decisive moment came for Neeraj on his third attempt as he was at second position till the second attempt. However, he clocked a throw of 85.29m in the third throw, and that sealed the gold medal for him. No one was able to come near the 85m mark afterwards, and he won the gold in a dominating fashion.

Neeraj’s performance in 2025

The triumph marked Neeraj’s second successive finish after his win at the Paris Diamond League on June 20. It was Neeraj’s fifth competitive outing of the 2025 season.

He kicked off the season with a triumph in the Potch Invitational Meet in Potchefstroom, South Africa, in April before finishing in second place at the Doha Diamond League, where he breached the 90m mark for the first time in his career with a throw of 90.23m to and reset the Indian national record.

He finished second at the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial in Poland and followed it up with a win in the Paris Diamond League, registering a throw of 88.16m.

Neeraj will be seen in action once again in the Neeraj Chopra Classic - India’s first major international javelin competition on July 5.