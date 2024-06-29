Neeraj Chopra To Skip Paris Diamond League Ahead of 2024 Paris Olympics

Hyderabad: India’s star javelin thrower and Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra is set to skip the Paris Diamond League on July 7. The announcement from the official website mentioned in their header 'Five Olympic champions, six world champions and twelve European champions in Charléty,' but there is no mention of Chopra.

The article has writeups about five Olympic Champions - Faith Kipyegon, Mondo Duplantis (pole vault), Malaika Mihambo (long jump), Valarie Allman (discus), and Wojciech Nowicki (hammer throw) who are supposed to participate in the event. The star Javelin thrower has taken the decision to skip the event in order to prepare for the Olympics.

The 26-year-old competed in the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland a few days back and bagged the gold medal with a throw of 85.97 in his third attempt. He missed the Ostrava Golden Spike meet. The next big event for him will be the Paris Olympics.

Neeraj, one of India’s medal contenders had said during an event in Bhubaneswar that he will participate in the Diamond League. However, he has changed his mind.

Neeraj, with his medal-winning performance in the Tokyo Olympics, has started a legacy in the discipline of the country. DP Manu and Kishore Jena are the other two athletes for India in the discipline who have been emerging through the blocks in recent years. With the Paris Games set to start from 26 July, India will hope that Neeraj will bag another Gold medal.