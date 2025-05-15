ETV Bharat / sports

Neeraj Chopra Says He & Arshad Nadeem Were Never Close Friends

Neeraj Chopra asserted that he and Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem were never close friends and things won't be same after the recent conflict.

Neeraj Chopra asserted that he and Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem were never close friends and things won't be same after the recent conflict.
Neeraj Chopra Says He and Arshad Nadeem Were Never Close Friends After India Pakistan Conflict (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : May 15, 2025 at 4:08 PM IST

1 Min Read

Doha: India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra on Thursday clarified that he and Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan were never really close friends. He also added that the things will not be the same between India and Pakistan after the recent conflict.

Neeraj and his family faced a "abused" on social media for inviting Pakistan's Nadeem, reigning Olympics champion, to the now-postponed NC Classic event in Bengaluru, in the aftermath of Pahalgam terror attack where 26 tourists were killed by terrorists with links to Pakistan.

On the eve of the Diamond League here, the two-time Olympic medallist and reigning world champion, sough to set the record straight when asked about his equation with Nadeem.

"First I would like to clarify that I don't have very strong relationship (with Nadeem), we were never really close friends or something. But, because of this (tensions on the Indo-Pak border), it will not be like before. But if someone talks to me respectfully I reciprocate the respect," Chopra told reporters during a press conference.

"Yes, as an athlete we have to talk, I have some good friends from the athlete community from all round the world, not only in javelin throw, but also other events. If somebody talks to me respectfully, I will also talk to him with full respect. Javelin is a very small community and everyone is competing for their country and everyone wants to give their best."

The 27-year-old, who was the first Indian athlete to win a Olympics medal in track and field event, had earlier said he was deeply hurt to see his and his family's integrity being questioned in abusive social media posts.

Doha: India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra on Thursday clarified that he and Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan were never really close friends. He also added that the things will not be the same between India and Pakistan after the recent conflict.

Neeraj and his family faced a "abused" on social media for inviting Pakistan's Nadeem, reigning Olympics champion, to the now-postponed NC Classic event in Bengaluru, in the aftermath of Pahalgam terror attack where 26 tourists were killed by terrorists with links to Pakistan.

On the eve of the Diamond League here, the two-time Olympic medallist and reigning world champion, sough to set the record straight when asked about his equation with Nadeem.

"First I would like to clarify that I don't have very strong relationship (with Nadeem), we were never really close friends or something. But, because of this (tensions on the Indo-Pak border), it will not be like before. But if someone talks to me respectfully I reciprocate the respect," Chopra told reporters during a press conference.

"Yes, as an athlete we have to talk, I have some good friends from the athlete community from all round the world, not only in javelin throw, but also other events. If somebody talks to me respectfully, I will also talk to him with full respect. Javelin is a very small community and everyone is competing for their country and everyone wants to give their best."

The 27-year-old, who was the first Indian athlete to win a Olympics medal in track and field event, had earlier said he was deeply hurt to see his and his family's integrity being questioned in abusive social media posts.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NEERAJ CHOPRA LIEUTENANT COLONELNEERAJ CHOPRA TERRITORIAL ARMYNEERAJ CHOPRAARSHAD NADEEMNEERAJ CHOPRA ON ARSHAD NADEEM

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Hirakud’s Hidden Blessing: Odisha Wetlands Turn A Safe Haven For Nesting Migratory Birds

Write 'Govinda' 10 Lakh Times, Get VIP Darshan: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Spiritual Challenge For Youth

Operation Sindoor Was Precise, Calibrated And Timely: Major General (Retd) Harsha Kakkar

Assam-based Entrepreneur Comes Up With New Blend of Tea - 'Sindoor -Pride' To Honor Indian Security Forces

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.