Neeraj Chopra Says He & Arshad Nadeem Were Never Close Friends

Doha: India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra on Thursday clarified that he and Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan were never really close friends. He also added that the things will not be the same between India and Pakistan after the recent conflict.

Neeraj and his family faced a "abused" on social media for inviting Pakistan's Nadeem, reigning Olympics champion, to the now-postponed NC Classic event in Bengaluru, in the aftermath of Pahalgam terror attack where 26 tourists were killed by terrorists with links to Pakistan.

On the eve of the Diamond League here, the two-time Olympic medallist and reigning world champion, sough to set the record straight when asked about his equation with Nadeem.

"First I would like to clarify that I don't have very strong relationship (with Nadeem), we were never really close friends or something. But, because of this (tensions on the Indo-Pak border), it will not be like before. But if someone talks to me respectfully I reciprocate the respect," Chopra told reporters during a press conference.

"Yes, as an athlete we have to talk, I have some good friends from the athlete community from all round the world, not only in javelin throw, but also other events. If somebody talks to me respectfully, I will also talk to him with full respect. Javelin is a very small community and everyone is competing for their country and everyone wants to give their best."

The 27-year-old, who was the first Indian athlete to win a Olympics medal in track and field event, had earlier said he was deeply hurt to see his and his family's integrity being questioned in abusive social media posts.