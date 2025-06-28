Neeraj Chopra Reclaims Top Spot In Rankings, Arshad Nadeem At Fourth Spot

Hyderabad: The Tokyo Olympics gold medalist has returned to the top position in the world rankings, according to the latest list released by World Athletics. Neeraj had lost the top spot to Anderson Peters on September 17 last year, following the latter clinched a victory at the Diamond League Final in Brussels.

Neeraj has a tally of 1445 points in the recent rankings, and Peters has earned 1431 points. German athlete Anderson Peters has occupied the third spot with 1407 points, while Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan is fourth with 1370. Defending champion Neeraj will aim to replicate his title run from the last time as he will take part in the World Championships, which are to be held in September this year.

Neeraj in the 2025 season

Neeraj began his season with an invitational meet in Potchefstroom, claiming the gold with an 84.52m throw. Then, he clocked a throw of 90.23m in the Doha Diamond League, breaching the 90m mark for the first time. Despite reaching the milestone, he managed to finish in second place after Julian Weber. Afterwards, he came second in the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial in Chorzow with a throw of 84.14m.

He beat Weber in the Paris Diamond League with a best attempt of 88.16m. Neeraj continued his winning momentum in the Ostrava Golden Spike, winning gold on his debut in the competition with a throw of 88.16m.

Neeraj Chopra Classic

The star Indian athlete will be next in action in the Neeraj Chopra Classic, which is slated to take place in Bengaluru on July 5. He is also currently working with javelin legend Zelezny, who is the chief coach of the 27-year-old. Zelezny has been working with Neeraj since February.

Neeraj Chopra’s stellar record in the Olympics

Neeraj won two back-to-back medals in the Olympics. He won gold in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and then followed it up with a silver in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Neeraj’s stellar achievements boosted the sport in India, and many Indian javelin throwers are rising through the blocks. Also, the Neeraj Chopra classic will feature top competitors like Anderson Peters, Thomas Rohler, and Julius Yego.