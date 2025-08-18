Neeraj Chopra Qualifies For Diamond League Final Even Without Participating In Silesia leg

Hyderabad: India’s golden boy Neeraj Chopra has booked a berth in the Diamond League (DL) final despite skipping the recent DL event in Poland. He is one of the first stars to qualify for the men’s javelin event for the summit clash of the Diamond league. Along with him, Trinidad & Tobago's Keshorn Walcott and Germany's Julian Weber have also qualified, and the latest rankings released are the reason behind the development.

When is the Diamond League final?

The final of the Diamond League will be held on August 27 and 28 in Zurich of Switzerland. Last year, Neeraj came short of a victory by just 0.01 meters, and Anderson Peters of Grenada won the title. Neeraj has won the 2022 DL title.

Notably, a battle between Neeraj and Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan was expected in the Silesia leg, but both participants withdrew from the event.

Latest rankings

According to the recent rankings released after the Silesia leg, the trio of Neeraj, Walcott and Weber have qualified for the DL final by occupying the first three spots. The 27-year-old Indian athlete is in third position with 15 points. He won the Paris event with a throw of 88.16m in June. In the Doha event in May, he finished second behind Weber with a throw of 90.23m. Walcott is at the top spot with 17 points, while Weber has 15 points in his kitty.

Neeraj Chopra in 2025

Neeraj last featured in the Neeraj Chopra classic held in Bengaluru and won gold in the competition with a throw of 86.18m. He dished out his best performance (90.23 m) in the Doha Diamond League, breaching the 90m mark. However, he finished in second place after Weber. His victory in the Paris meet came thanks to a throw of 88.16m.

Neeraj’s next target?

Neeraj will defend his title in the World Championships, which are to be held after the Diamond League. The competition will be staged from September 13 to September 21 in Tokyo.