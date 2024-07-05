ETV Bharat / sports

This Is What Neeraj Chopra Promised PM Modi After His Paris 2024 Olympics Return? Details Inside

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 5, 2024, 1:24 PM IST

Updated : Jul 5, 2024, 1:46 PM IST

India’s ‘Golden Boy’ Neeraj Chopra promised Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give his mother’s hand-made ‘churma’ treat after his return to India post the Paris Olympics 2024, starting from July 26. Neeraj bagged the gold medal in 2020 Tokyo Olympics and became the first India track and field athlete to achieve the feat.

Neeraj Chopra and Narendra Modi (ANI)

New Delhi (India): Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra promised Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give home-made 'churma' treat after the conclusion of the 2024 Olympics during their recent interaction on Thursday.

PM Modi interacted with India's Paris Olympics 2024 contingent at his residence, while some athletes joined via video conferencing, including Olympic medalists PV Sindhu, Lovlina Borgohain and world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Friday. He motivated the athletes and boosted their confidence with words of wisdom going into the summer games and making their country proud.

Before updating the PM about his preparations, India's 'Golden Boy' Neeraj gave a promise to PM Modi that he would give a "churma" made by his mother. "I will bring some home-made "churma" once I return from the Olympics after a fine showing," Chopra said.

Replying to his quotes, PM Modi remarked, "Mujhe aapke maa ke haath ka khaana hai (I would like to have churma made by your mother)."

The 26-year-old, who won gold in the men's javelin throw event at Tokyo 2020, asserted that his training is going as planned. "Sir, my training is going as planned. I missed a few tournaments due to a recurring injury, but right now, I am feeling much better. We have just under a month to get the final preparations done, I got a gold at an event (Paavo Nurmi games) in Finland recently," Chopra told PM Modi.

The javelin thrower also appealed to youngsters to be fearless and have belief in themselves in order to get the best results. "In my debut Olympics, I got the result because I was fearless, had belief in my game and training. One should be confident, not fear foreign athletes," said Neeraj.

During the meet, PM Modi interacted heavily with the ones who were making their debuts at the multi-sport extravaganza. He motivated them by saying that he will welcome them warmly once they secure a medal. PM Modi also encouraged them to keep the aim of raising the country's tricolour high in their hearts, no matter what their circumstances are, advising them not to ever blame their circumstances as such things hinder progress.

PM Modi interacted with some debutants like Ramita Jindal (air rifle shooting), Reetika Hooda (wrestling), Antim Panghal (wrestling), Nikhat Zareen (boxing) etc.

The Paris Olympics 2024 are starting on July 26 and conclude on August 11. India will look to outdo its tally of seven medals from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which included a gold, two silver, and four bronze medals.

