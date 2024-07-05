This Is What Neeraj Chopra Promised PM Modi After His Paris 2024 Olympics Return? Details Inside

New Delhi (India): Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra promised Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give home-made 'churma' treat after the conclusion of the 2024 Olympics during their recent interaction on Thursday.
PM Modi interacted with India's Paris Olympics 2024 contingent at his residence, while some athletes joined via video conferencing, including Olympic medalists PV Sindhu, Lovlina Borgohain and world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Friday. He motivated the athletes and boosted their confidence with words of wisdom going into the summer games and making their country proud.
Before updating the PM about his preparations, India's 'Golden Boy' Neeraj gave a promise to PM Modi that he would give a "churma" made by his mother. "I will bring some home-made "churma" once I return from the Olympics after a fine showing," Chopra said.
Replying to his quotes, PM Modi remarked, "Mujhe aapke maa ke haath ka khaana hai (I would like to have churma made by your mother)."
A memorable interaction with our contingent for Paris Olympics. Let us all #Cheer4Bharat.https://t.co/64fPsDNuRB— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 5, 2024
The 26-year-old, who won gold in the men's javelin throw event at Tokyo 2020, asserted that his training is going as planned. "Sir, my training is going as planned. I missed a few tournaments due to a recurring injury, but right now, I am feeling much better. We have just under a month to get the final preparations done, I got a gold at an event (Paavo Nurmi games) in Finland recently," Chopra told PM Modi.