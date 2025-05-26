Neeraj Chopra Joins Audi India In Role Of Brand Ambassador

Hyderabad: India’s Olympic gold medalist and World Champion thrower Neeraj Chopra joined Audi India as brand ambassador. It marked a collaboration between two entities powered by performance, precision, and a progressive mindset. Chopra, who has two Olympic medals to his name shared the update via his social media handle and the business venture also shared the same through social media handle.

"At Audi, we stand for those who push boundaries - those who are not just defined by performance, but by the relentless pursuit of excellence. Neeraj Chopra is the embodiment of that spirit. Determined and iconic, his journey from ambition to achievement mirrors Audi's progressive DNA. His focus, speed, and unmatched performance make him a natural extension of our brand - a symbol of what it means to lead, not follow," said Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head, Audi India as quoted by JSW Sports press release.

After winning the gold in Tokyo 2020, Neeraj also earned top spot in Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and World Championships. He also won silver at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Recently, he inked history becoming the first Indian javelin thrower to breach the 90 meter mark.

“Just like most other kids, I always had a fascination for cars. But I never even dreamt that a moment like this could come true. Glad to be part of the Audi India family,” Neeraj posted on his ‘X’ handle.

JSW also confirmed the same through a press release

"All of us at JSW Sports are really happy to facilitate this association between Neeraj and Audi India, which is truly a landmark partnership for Indian sport and business. Audi is a car manufacturer that Neeraj really admires, and one whose vision as a brand aligns with that of his as an athlete. All our conversations with Audi have been very positive, and with Neeraj being one of India's finest athletes, I genuinely believe the potential of this partnership is limitless," said Karan Yadav, Chief Commercial Officer, JSW Sports, the entity that manages Neeraj.