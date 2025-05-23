ETV Bharat / sports

Neeraj Chopra Back In Action: Where And How To Watch Janusz Kusocinski Memorial 2025 Live Streaming?

India’s javelin star Neeraj Chopra will compete in a strong field at the Orlen Memorial Janusza Kusocinskiego in Chorzów, Poland on Friday, May 23.

Neeraj Chopra event live streaming
File Photo: Neeraj Chopra (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : May 23, 2025 at 7:38 PM IST

1 Min Read

Poland: Two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra will be back in action in Poland on May 23. The Indian star will be back in action only after a few days of breaching the 90m mark for the first time in his career. The Javelin thrower is all set to compete at the Orlen Memorial Janusza Kusocinskiego in Chorzw, a World Athletics Continental Tour Silver-level event.

He will fight for earning a top spot alongside Julian Weber as their rivalry is set to continue from Doha Diamond League which was held earlier this month. Neeraj breached the 90m mark in the event after a long wait with a throw of 90.23m in a star-studded field. However, Paris Olympics silver medalist was overtaken by Weber with an impressive throw of 91.06m on his last effort.

The field for the event will also feature former world champion Anderson Peters, Olympics bronze medalist who secured a third place in the Doha event with a throw of 85.64m. Local favourite Marcin Krukowski will also be part of the event and he will be aiming to improve his personal best of 89.55m.

Janusz Kusocinski Memorial 2025 Live Streaming Details

Where is the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial held?

The Janusz Kusocinski Memorial 2025 will be held in Chorzów, Poland.

When is the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial 2025 held?

The Janusz Kusocinski Memorial will be hosted on Friday, May 23.

When will Neeraj compete at the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial?

Javelin event, which will feature Chopra will start at 9:45 PM IST

Where to watch Janusz Kusocinski Memorial?

Unfortunately, there will no telecast on television of the Neeraj Chopra’s event in India

Where to watch live stream of Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event in India?

The live stream of Janusz Kusocinski Memorial will be shown on https://sport.tvp.pl.

