Neeraj Chopra In Diamond League 2024 - Lausanne: When & Where To Watch, Live streaming, Broadcast

Published : 22 hours ago

The upcoming qualification round of the 2024 Diamond League will commence on Thursday. The main focus will be on India's double Olympics medalist Neeraj Chopra, who will be aiming for the gold after missing out in Olympics following his arch-rival Arshad Nadeem's record-breaking throw at the 2024 Summer Games.

Neeraj Chopra In Diamond League 2024 (AP)

Hyderabad: The eleventh meet of the 2024 Diamond League is set to take place on August 22, 2024, at the Stade Olympique de la Pontaise in Lausanne, Switzerland. The premier track-and-field event will feature multiple gold medallists from Paris 2024 competing in their first post-Olympics event, including Neeraj Chopra, fresh off winning the silver medal.

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 gold medalist Neeraj Chopra will compete against Paris 2024 bronze winner Anderson Peters (Grenada), Jakub Vadlejch (Czech Republic), and Julius Yego (Kenya) amongst others. This is Chopra's second Diamond League appearance of the season, having finished second to Vadlejch at the Doha Diamond League in May 2024.

A host of Olympic champions will be competing at in Lausanne, including Armand Duplantis (Sweden), who is looking to extend his undefeated streak in international competitions. Sam Kendricks (USA) and Emmanouil Karalis (Greece), silver and bronze medallists respectively, in the pole vault from Paris 2024 will be in action too.

Diamond Disciplines:

Men: Pole vault, Long jump, Javelin throw, 200m, 400m, 1500m, 110m hurdles,

Women: Shot put, High jump, 100m, 800m, 3000m, 100m hurdles, 400m hurdles

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Diamond League 2024 - Lausanne live coverage and broadcast:

What: Diamond League 2024 - Lausanne

When: August 22, 2024

Where: Stade Olympique de la Pontaise, Lausanne, Switzerland

Time: 11:30 PM onwards

Live streaming in India: JioCinema

TV broadcast in India: Sports18 - 3

