‘Bound By Love’; Neeraj Chopra Gets Married, Shares First Pics On Social Media

Hyderabad: Two-time Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra has got married to his partner, Himani in a dreamy ceremony. Neeraj shared the first pics of his marriage on his social media handle on Sunday, January 19.

"Started a new chapter of life with my family," Neeraj wrote in his social media post.

"Grateful for every blessing that brought us to this moment together. Bound by love, happily ever after," he added.

Neeraj kept the details of his marriage secret and revealed the photos on his ‘X’ handle. The 27-year-old a heartwarming image of his mother blessing the couple at the ceremony.

Neeraj's uncle Bhim revealed that the couple has left the country for Honeymoon.

"Yes, the marriage took place in India two days back. I can't tell the place where it took place," Bhim told PTI from his village at Khandra near Panipat in Haryana.

"The girl is from Sonipat and she is studying in the US. They have left the country for honeymoon and I am not aware of the places where they are going. We wanted to keep it like that," said Bhim, who stays with the Olympic double medallist at Khandra, when asked about the surprise development.

Soon after the Indian athlete made it public that he got married, many celebrities started pouring him with wishes. Olympic medal-winning pugilist Vijender Singh and actor Gajraj Rao were amongst the first ones to congratulate the Olympic gold medalist on his marriage.

Neeraj won a silver medal in the Paris Olympics just a few months ago. In 2021, he scripted history becoming the first Indian to win an individual gold medal in a track and field event at the Olympics.