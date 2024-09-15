Diamond League 2024 Final: Neeraj Chopra Misses Title By 1 Cm; Finishes Second Behind Anderson Peters

Brussels (Belgium): India’s Neeraj Chopra missed out on winning the Diamond League Title by a whisper on Saturday as he remained short just by 1 cm of the top throw. Neeraj managed to put on the best attempt of 87.86 metres while Anderson Peters of Grenada won the title with a throw of 87.87 metres. By winning the competition played at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Olympic bronze medalist Peters continued his impressive form this year.

Julian Weber of Germany finished in third place with his best attempt of 85.97 meters. Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem and Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic

Neeraj finished the competition as runner-up for the second time in a row. He had lost the title to Vadlejch back then.

Neeraj started with a throw of 86.82 metres and then followed it up with a throw of 83.49 in the second attempt. However, he produced an impressive throw on the third attempt with a distance of 87.86 metres.

While the Indian fans hoped for a comeback from Neeraj, the star athlete wasn’t able to surpass Peters and clocked throws of 82.04m, 83.30m and 86.46m in the last three attempts. Neeraj who is going through a groin injury seemed to be cautious during his attempts.

The event marks the end of the season for Neeraj who won a silver in the Paris Olympics this year with a throw of 89.45m.