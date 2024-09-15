ETV Bharat / sports

Diamond League 2024 Final: Neeraj Chopra Misses Title By 1 Cm; Finishes Second Behind Anderson Peters

author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Indian star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra missed out on an opportunity to lift the Diamond League title on Saturday by just 1 centimetre. Grenada’s Anderson Peters won the title with a throw of 87.87 meters.

Diamond League 2024 Final
File Photo: Neeraj Chopra (IANS)

Brussels (Belgium): India’s Neeraj Chopra missed out on winning the Diamond League Title by a whisper on Saturday as he remained short just by 1 cm of the top throw. Neeraj managed to put on the best attempt of 87.86 metres while Anderson Peters of Grenada won the title with a throw of 87.87 metres. By winning the competition played at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Olympic bronze medalist Peters continued his impressive form this year.

Julian Weber of Germany finished in third place with his best attempt of 85.97 meters. Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem and Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic

Neeraj finished the competition as runner-up for the second time in a row. He had lost the title to Vadlejch back then.

Neeraj started with a throw of 86.82 metres and then followed it up with a throw of 83.49 in the second attempt. However, he produced an impressive throw on the third attempt with a distance of 87.86 metres.

While the Indian fans hoped for a comeback from Neeraj, the star athlete wasn’t able to surpass Peters and clocked throws of 82.04m, 83.30m and 86.46m in the last three attempts. Neeraj who is going through a groin injury seemed to be cautious during his attempts.

The event marks the end of the season for Neeraj who won a silver in the Paris Olympics this year with a throw of 89.45m.

Brussels (Belgium): India’s Neeraj Chopra missed out on winning the Diamond League Title by a whisper on Saturday as he remained short just by 1 cm of the top throw. Neeraj managed to put on the best attempt of 87.86 metres while Anderson Peters of Grenada won the title with a throw of 87.87 metres. By winning the competition played at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Olympic bronze medalist Peters continued his impressive form this year.

Julian Weber of Germany finished in third place with his best attempt of 85.97 meters. Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem and Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic

Neeraj finished the competition as runner-up for the second time in a row. He had lost the title to Vadlejch back then.

Neeraj started with a throw of 86.82 metres and then followed it up with a throw of 83.49 in the second attempt. However, he produced an impressive throw on the third attempt with a distance of 87.86 metres.

While the Indian fans hoped for a comeback from Neeraj, the star athlete wasn’t able to surpass Peters and clocked throws of 82.04m, 83.30m and 86.46m in the last three attempts. Neeraj who is going through a groin injury seemed to be cautious during his attempts.

The event marks the end of the season for Neeraj who won a silver in the Paris Olympics this year with a throw of 89.45m.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NEERAJ CHOPRAANDERSON PETERSJULIAN WEBERDIAMOND LEAGUE 2024 FINAL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | What Drives India's Defence And Security Cooperation With Philippines

Androgenetic Alopecia In Male vs Female; 5 Differences Of Pattern Baldness

Election In Island: Tea Trouble Brews For Sri Lankan Presidential Hopefuls

Techie Transfers Crypto Currency Worth Rs 56 Cr By Changing Password, Arrested

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.