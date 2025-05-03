ETV Bharat / sports

Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025: Tickets Available At Even Cheaper Rate Than Mobile Recharge

Tickets for the Neeraj Chopra classic event set to be held on May 24 are out now and the fans can book them online

Neeraj Chopra Classic Event
File Photo: Neeraj Chopra (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : May 3, 2025 at 1:43 PM IST

2 Min Read

Bengaluru: The tickets for the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 which is set to be held at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on May 24 went live on Friday. The high-profile javelin event will see some of the elite competitors lining up to produce some high quality action. The main event will start at 6:30 PM IST while the gates will open to spectators at 5 PM IST.

The event will feature a mix of domestic and international athletes. The Indian line-up includes Kishore Jena, Sachin Yadav, Rohit Yadav, and Sahil Silwal - who all will compete along with Chopra. Jena, who was the standout performer bagging a silver medal in the 2023 Asian Games with a throw of 87.54 meters.

The international field also boasts some of the elite athletes around the world. The field includes Grenada’s two-time world champion Anderson Peters (PB: 93.07m), Germany’s 2016 Olympic gold medalist Thomas Rhler (PB: 93.90m), and Kenya’s 2015 world champion Julius Yego (PB: 92.72m). Also, Curtis Thompson of the USA along with Genki Dean (Japan), Rumesh Pathirage (Sri Lanka), and Luiz Mauricio da Silva (Brazil) will feature in the competition.

Neeraj Chopra classic 2025; When And Where To Watch Details

When and where is the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 event happening?

The Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 javelin throw event will be hosted at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on May 24

How can you purchase tickets for the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025?

Fans can purchase the tickets for the Neeraj Chopra Classic through District By Zomato website or mobile app

What are the ticket prices for the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025?

The price ranges for the event are from Rs 199 to Rs 44,999 which involves wide range of audiences - from general entry to premium hospitality experiences.

The event was given A category status by World Athletics signifying its importance in the international calendar. The event is being jointly organised by Neeraj Chopra and JSW Sports, in collaboration with the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) and World Athletics.

The Neeraj Chopra classic event is set to become a landmark event in the Indian athletics.

Bengaluru: The tickets for the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 which is set to be held at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on May 24 went live on Friday. The high-profile javelin event will see some of the elite competitors lining up to produce some high quality action. The main event will start at 6:30 PM IST while the gates will open to spectators at 5 PM IST.

The event will feature a mix of domestic and international athletes. The Indian line-up includes Kishore Jena, Sachin Yadav, Rohit Yadav, and Sahil Silwal - who all will compete along with Chopra. Jena, who was the standout performer bagging a silver medal in the 2023 Asian Games with a throw of 87.54 meters.

The international field also boasts some of the elite athletes around the world. The field includes Grenada’s two-time world champion Anderson Peters (PB: 93.07m), Germany’s 2016 Olympic gold medalist Thomas Rhler (PB: 93.90m), and Kenya’s 2015 world champion Julius Yego (PB: 92.72m). Also, Curtis Thompson of the USA along with Genki Dean (Japan), Rumesh Pathirage (Sri Lanka), and Luiz Mauricio da Silva (Brazil) will feature in the competition.

Neeraj Chopra classic 2025; When And Where To Watch Details

When and where is the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 event happening?

The Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 javelin throw event will be hosted at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on May 24

How can you purchase tickets for the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025?

Fans can purchase the tickets for the Neeraj Chopra Classic through District By Zomato website or mobile app

What are the ticket prices for the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025?

The price ranges for the event are from Rs 199 to Rs 44,999 which involves wide range of audiences - from general entry to premium hospitality experiences.

The event was given A category status by World Athletics signifying its importance in the international calendar. The event is being jointly organised by Neeraj Chopra and JSW Sports, in collaboration with the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) and World Athletics.

The Neeraj Chopra classic event is set to become a landmark event in the Indian athletics.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NEERAJ CHOPRA CLASSIC TICKETSNEERAJ CHOPRA EVENT TICKETSNEERAJ CHOPRA JAVELIN EVENTNEERAJ CHOPRA CLASSIC

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.