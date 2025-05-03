ETV Bharat / sports

Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025: Tickets Available At Even Cheaper Rate Than Mobile Recharge

Bengaluru: The tickets for the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 which is set to be held at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on May 24 went live on Friday. The high-profile javelin event will see some of the elite competitors lining up to produce some high quality action. The main event will start at 6:30 PM IST while the gates will open to spectators at 5 PM IST.

The event will feature a mix of domestic and international athletes. The Indian line-up includes Kishore Jena, Sachin Yadav, Rohit Yadav, and Sahil Silwal - who all will compete along with Chopra. Jena, who was the standout performer bagging a silver medal in the 2023 Asian Games with a throw of 87.54 meters.

The international field also boasts some of the elite athletes around the world. The field includes Grenada’s two-time world champion Anderson Peters (PB: 93.07m), Germany’s 2016 Olympic gold medalist Thomas Rhler (PB: 93.90m), and Kenya’s 2015 world champion Julius Yego (PB: 92.72m). Also, Curtis Thompson of the USA along with Genki Dean (Japan), Rumesh Pathirage (Sri Lanka), and Luiz Mauricio da Silva (Brazil) will feature in the competition.

Neeraj Chopra classic 2025; When And Where To Watch Details

When and where is the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 event happening?