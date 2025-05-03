Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025: Tickets Available At Even Cheaper Rate Than Mobile Recharge

Bengaluru: The tickets for the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 which is set to be held at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on May 24 went live on Friday. The high-profile javelin event will see some of the elite competitors lining up to produce some high quality action. The main event will start at 6:30 PM IST while the gates will open to spectators at 5 PM IST.
The event will feature a mix of domestic and international athletes. The Indian line-up includes Kishore Jena, Sachin Yadav, Rohit Yadav, and Sahil Silwal - who all will compete along with Chopra. Jena, who was the standout performer bagging a silver medal in the 2023 Asian Games with a throw of 87.54 meters.
The international field also boasts some of the elite athletes around the world. The field includes Grenada’s two-time world champion Anderson Peters (PB: 93.07m), Germany’s 2016 Olympic gold medalist Thomas Rhler (PB: 93.90m), and Kenya’s 2015 world champion Julius Yego (PB: 92.72m). Also, Curtis Thompson of the USA along with Genki Dean (Japan), Rumesh Pathirage (Sri Lanka), and Luiz Mauricio da Silva (Brazil) will feature in the competition.
Neeraj Chopra classic 2025; When And Where To Watch Details
When and where is the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 event happening?
The Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 javelin throw event will be hosted at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on May 24
How can you purchase tickets for the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025?
Fans can purchase the tickets for the Neeraj Chopra Classic through District By Zomato website or mobile app
What are the ticket prices for the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025?
The price ranges for the event are from Rs 199 to Rs 44,999 which involves wide range of audiences - from general entry to premium hospitality experiences.
The event was given A category status by World Athletics signifying its importance in the international calendar. The event is being jointly organised by Neeraj Chopra and JSW Sports, in collaboration with the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) and World Athletics.
The Neeraj Chopra classic event is set to become a landmark event in the Indian athletics.