Neeraj Chopra Breaks 90m Barrier For First Time; Clocks 90.23m Throw In Doha Diamond League

Doha: Star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra finally breached the 90 m mark after he flirted with the mark in various competitions with some impressive throws. He crossed the barrier on Friday with a 90.23 m throw at the Doha Diamond League, registering his personal best. Also, he became the 25th man to cross the iconic barrier. The 27-year-old had been close to the special mark on several occasions.

The Olympic medalist started on a high as he threw 88.44m in the first throw. With the throw, he also secured a spot in the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo by clearing the qualification mark of 85.5 metres. Although his second attempt was foul, he registered a humongous 90.23 m throw in his third attempt.

The Indian javelin star looked to be heading for a win as none of the other competitors were able to cross 90m. But, German star Julian Weber gave his best in his final attempt and recorded a 91.06m throw. Weber snatched the victory as well as the world lead from Neeraj in his final attempt. Anderson Peters finished third with the best throw of 85.64m

Before his impressive throw at the 2025 Doha Diamond League, Neeraj’s personal best was 89.94m, which he achieved during the Stockholm Diamond League two years back. The 26-year-old grabbed the limelight after winning gold at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics and followed it up with a silver in the Paris Games 2024.