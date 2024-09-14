ETV Bharat / sports

Neeraj Chopra At Diamond League 2024 Final - Brussels Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Live Broadcast

Brussels (Belgium): Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event at the fifteenth meet of the 2024 Diamond League is set to take place on September 14, 2024, at King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium.

As the final edition of this year’s Diamond League, the Allianz Memorial Van Damme will see the world’s best athletes vying for one last chance to secure victory in their respective disciplines and leave a mark.

On Day 1, Indian 3000m steeplechase runner Avinash Sable made his Diamond League final debut in Brussels but failed to finish in the top three. Avinash clocked 8:17.09s and ended his campaign in ninth position. Kenya's Amos Serem stunned the Paris Olympic champion Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco and danced to the Diamond League title with a timing of 8:06.90s.

Day 2 will feature Paris 2024 silver medallist Neeraj Chopra, competing in the Javelin throw final. Chopra, who currently holds fourth place in the standings with 14 points from his performances in Doha and Lausanne, will face tough competition from Paris 2024 bronze medallist and points leader Anderson Peters (Grenada), as well as Germany’s Julian Weber, among others.

The Diamond League Final will feature some of the best athletes in the world, including multiple world record breakers like pole vaulter Armand ‘Mondo’ Duplantis (Sweden) and 400m hurdles star Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (400m hurdles; USA), along with Paris 2024 medallists such as long-distance runner Faith Kipyegon (Kenya), 200m sensation Letsile Tebogo (Botswana), long-distance runner Jakob Ingebrigtsen (Norway), 100m runners Sha'Carri Richardson (USA) and Julien Alfred (Saint Lucia), among many others.

Disciplines at Brussels 2024:

Day 1

Men: Long Jump, Pole Vault, Discus Throw, 100m, 110m Hurdles, 400m, 1500m, 3000m Steeplechase, 5000m

Women: Discus Throw, Shot Put, High Jump, Triple Jump, 100m, 400m, 800m

Day 2