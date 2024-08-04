Neeraj Chopra At Paris 2024 Olympics: When And Where To Watch, Date, Time, Live Streaming, Live Broadcast, Venue

Paris (France): India's campaign at the Paris Olympics 2024 has not been memorable so far. With just three bronze medals, India stands 54th spot in the medal tally. The eyes of India's 140 crore people are now on star javelin thrower and defending Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra. After winning a historic gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, Neeraj has become a symbol of national pride. Fans are eager to see if Neeraj can repeat history.

When will Neeraj Chopra throw in Paris?

Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will participate in the javelin throw event on August 6. The qualification round of Group A will start at 1:50 pm, and Group B will start at 3:20 pm on the same day. If Neeraj advances from the qualification round, he will participate in the final starting at 11:55 pm Indian time on August 8.

Where to watch the Neeraj Chopra Paris Olympics 2024 match?

Paris Olympics 2024 is being broadcast live on several Sports18 Network TV channels in India. Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD are broadcasting the Paris Olympics in English, with Tamil and Telugu options also available. Sports18 Khel and Sports18 2 will also present the games in Hindi. You will be able to watch Neeraj Chopra live on all these channels.

Where to watch live streaming in India?

You can watch live streaming of the Paris Olympics 2024 on the JioCinema app and website, which is absolutely free. You can also watch Neeraj Chopra's live match here.

Neeraj Chopra created history by winning the first Olympic gold for India in athletics at the Tokyo Olympics

2020. After his impressive performance at the Tokyo Games, Neeraj shone by winning the Diamond League title in 2022 and the Asian Games gold medal in 2023. Now he has arrived at the Paris Olympics as the reigning world champion in javelin throw.

140 crore Indians hope for gold from Neeraj Chopra India is once again expecting a gold medal from him. India will be eyeing Neeraj Chopra to give another historic performance in the Paris Olympics. Carrying the burden of the country's expectations on his shoulders, Neeraj is once again ready to take on the world.

Kishore Kumar Jena will also participate

Let us tell you that Kishore Kumar Jena will also be a part of the men's javelin throw event with Neeraj in the Paris Olympics. Jena won the silver medal for India at the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023, behind Neeraj.