Meet Nazia Bibi, The Bakarwal Girl, Who Broke Stereotypes To Represent India Kho Kho Team

Jammu: Ever since her childhood days, Nazia Bibi, a girl from the nomadic Bakarwal community has seen her parents, family members and relatives moving from plains to mountains and returning along with their cattle to make a living out of it.

But she wanted to move out of the tradition, even though she felt proud of her background, and had some other plans to make a name out of the hard work.

“I have been an athlete since my childhood days as I have participated in 100 meters, 400 meters and long distance races and earned name and fame. But when I was studying in 6th standard, I started playing Kho Kho and realised that I can excel in it. Throughout these 12 years, I have participated at district, state, university and national level, Nazia Bibi, the 21-year-old girl told ETV Bharat, in an interview at her residence.

She lives along with her family near Nandni tunnels ahead of Ban Toll Plaza on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway (NH44). Parents, family and other relatives didn’t realise what she had achieved until the congratulatory messages and calls started pouring in when the India team won the Kho Kho World Cup, of which Nazia Bibi was an indispensable part.

“Kho Kho is a game which doesn’t require much money as compared to other sports. It suited me and coming from a tribal community I had the energy to meet the fitness level which has taken me to a place where many only can dream,” she said.

This wasn’t easy as she had to overcome the conservative thoughts of her relatives who weren’t happy with her going out and wearing tracks and shorts required to play the game. Though Nazia’s parents always stood by her and supported in whatever way she wanted, she knew her limitations and opted for such a sport which requires less money.

“You know that our tribal community is less attracted to these things including education and coming out of this and representing the country was altogether a great challenge. There used to be opposition from the community members whenever I used to move out to play and wear tracks and pants required for the game. Fear was always there in the back of my mind that none of my relatives should come across while I was playing or going out to play. I had to listen to harsh words from some and it was hurting me because my dreams were something else. It was only after winning the World Cup that the perspective of the family and friends changed and they started realizing that something good has happened to us,” the athlete said.

Before getting selected for the Indian National team, only four athletes from Jammu and Kashmir were called for the national camp which included two girls and two boys.

“A boy and a girl were from Kashmir and a boy and a girl from Jammu participated in the national camp where selectors found me capable of representing the national side. The team is dominated by athletes from Maharashtra but there are players from Haryana, New Delhi and other parts as well. Once I was selected in the team, I made sure to make it count and worked tirelessly which helped us to win the world cup,” Nazia Bibi said.

At present Bibi is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts from Government College for Women, Gandhinagar, Jammu and will be appearing for the examinations for the last semester in the summer. She is yet to be recognized by the J&K government and only few people including the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Jammu-Samba-Kathua (JKS) range Shiv Kumar Sharma have felicitated her for representing the country.

“I have received all the support from my Kho Kho association and they stood behind me like a rock all the time but there has been no message from the government. I believe that soon this will also happen,” the Bakarwal girl said.

She has become a role model for the youth of her community and also wants them to excel in whichever field they can. “I have a cousin in the Indian army who is also an athlete and now many younger cousins and relatives have expressed their desire to opt for sports so that they can also make their families and the community proud,” Nazia Bibi maintained.