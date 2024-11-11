National Level Shot-Put Athlete Amit Verma Found Dead In Bhopal

Bhopal: Amit Verma, a 22-year-old national-level shot-put athlete, was found dead under suspicious circumstances in his Bhopal apartment on Sunday. Police are investigating the case, but the cause of the death is yet to be ascertained pending post-mortem.

According to officials, Verma, who had been training at the TT Nagar Stadium in Bhopal for the past year, was not answering calls from his friends on Sunday morning. Concerned, they reached his rented apartment in the Jawahar Chowk area and rang the doorbell several times, but received no response. The friends then broke open the door to find Verma's lifeless body inside.

Sunil Singh Bhadoria, in-charge of the TT Nagar Police Station, confirmed the death and said that no suicide note was found at the scene. "At this stage, the cause of the death cannot be confirmed. The reason will be ascertained after the post-mortem," Bhadoria said.

Verma, a resident of Singrauli, was preparing for a national competition scheduled to take place in Bhubaneswar in December. He had been living in Bhopal for the past year for his training at the TT Nagar Stadium. Sources said that the athlete was in good health, and there were no immediate signs of foul play.

Bhadoria said that the athlete's body showed "unusual signs". "Verma was found face down on the floor, with part of his chest turned black, which has raised further suspicions. We are awaiting the post-mortem report to determine the exact cause of the death," Bhadoria said.