Wrestlers From Kerala And Bihar Dominate Proceedings On Day 1 Of National Combat Wrestling Championship

Badrinath of Kerala got first place in the 68 kg while Pratyush Agarwal of Punjab earned second place. Nitish Kumar Yadav of Uttar Pradesh won the gold medal in the 80 kg, while Dheeraj Pandey of Uttar Pradesh won the silver medal.

Pranjal Kumar of Uttar Pradesh topped the 60 kg weight category, while Priyanshu Kumar Mishra of Delhi finished in second place in the weight category. Yash Antil of Haryana finished in third place.

Gorakhpur: The three-day National Combat Wrestling Championship started on Friday at Maskara Stadium of Sahjanwa Assembly constituency of the Gorakhpur district. Players from 19 states in the country are participating in this three-day championship. 314 male wrestlers and 100 female wrestlers will showcase their talent in the competition. In the bouts played on the opening day of the competition, Aniket Kumar of Bihar earned first place in the 56 kg weight class, Vinayak Kumar Shukla of Uttar Pradesh got second place, and Aditya Kumar of Bihar occupied third place.

Gorakhpur is hosting the second national championship of combat wrestling. The event is organised by MLA Sahajanwa constituent assembly, Pradeep Shukla and State Vice President of Combat Wrestling Association, Sanjay Shukla.

File Photo: National Combat Wrestling Championship (ETV Bharat)

MLA Pradeep Shukla said that the event is being organised with the aim of promoting the sports and culture of Uttar Pradesh and providing a platform to the youth.

‘Players from 19 states are participating in it. The stadium is built under the Yogi government, and it is evident for people to see the efforts of the Prime Minister of the country and the Chief Minister of the state to promote sports. With stadiums now being built in every village, players will now move forward in sports and bring glory to the country,” he stated.

Wrestlers and trainers from 19 states of the country have arrived at the three-day competition. The whole environment was filled with enthusiasm and excitement as the wrestlers from all over the country are producing some exciting matches. MLA Pradeep Shukla himself inaugurated the wrestling competition by lighting the lamp. He encouraged the players with his words, saying that such competitions not only enhance the talent of the youth but also take India’s sports to new heights.

The stadium echoed with thunderous applause when the players took the oath and pledged sportsmanship and discipline. The organisers gave a dignified welcome to all the players, trainers and guests. Regional prominent people were also present in the program.