ETV Bharat / sports

PM Modi, Sachin Tendulkar & More Congratulate Indian Cricket Team For Champions Trophy Triumph

Many famous personalities from India, including PM Modi and Sachin Tendulkar, congratulate the Indian cricket team forthe Champions Trophy 12025 triumph.

Many famous personalities from India, including PM Modi and Sachin Tendulkar, congratulate the Indian cricket team forthe Champions Trophy 12025 triumph.
Narendra Modi Sachin Tendulkar Umesh Yadav and more congratulate Indian Cricket team For Champions Trophy Triumph (AP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Mar 9, 2025, 10:39 PM IST

Hyderabad: India thrashed New Zealand in the all-important final of the Champions Trophy 2025 by 4 wickets at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Sunday, March 9. This is India's record third Champions Trophy win, the most by any team and the second consecutive ICC title. Notably, the Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team secured the 2024 T20 World Cup trophy in Barbados, beating South Africa in the final.

Following the Men in Blue's emphatic trophy victory, former cricketers and celebrities, including PM Narendra Modi, cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, and Umesh Yadav, and etc. have expressed their congratulations to the India team.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, “An exceptional game and an exceptional result! Proud of our cricket team for bringing home the ICC Champions Trophy. They’ve played wonderfully through the tournament. Congratulations to our team for the splendid all-around display."

"Champions Trophy CHAMPION…. Yeeeeehhhhh…," wrote Tendulkar on his X handle.

"One more ICC trophy in the closet. Mere bhai, many congratulations to you and the entire time @GautamGambhir," wrote Irfan Pathan on his X handle.

"Champions Trophy comes home again! This victory is for every Indian who believed in us. Congratulations Boys! Proud of you guys for bringing the trophy home for India. Every cheer, every prayer—this win is for you all. Jai Hind!" wrote Umesh Yadav.

Hyderabad: India thrashed New Zealand in the all-important final of the Champions Trophy 2025 by 4 wickets at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Sunday, March 9. This is India's record third Champions Trophy win, the most by any team and the second consecutive ICC title. Notably, the Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team secured the 2024 T20 World Cup trophy in Barbados, beating South Africa in the final.

Following the Men in Blue's emphatic trophy victory, former cricketers and celebrities, including PM Narendra Modi, cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, and Umesh Yadav, and etc. have expressed their congratulations to the India team.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, “An exceptional game and an exceptional result! Proud of our cricket team for bringing home the ICC Champions Trophy. They’ve played wonderfully through the tournament. Congratulations to our team for the splendid all-around display."

"Champions Trophy CHAMPION…. Yeeeeehhhhh…," wrote Tendulkar on his X handle.

"One more ICC trophy in the closet. Mere bhai, many congratulations to you and the entire time @GautamGambhir," wrote Irfan Pathan on his X handle.

"Champions Trophy comes home again! This victory is for every Indian who believed in us. Congratulations Boys! Proud of you guys for bringing the trophy home for India. Every cheer, every prayer—this win is for you all. Jai Hind!" wrote Umesh Yadav.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CHAMPIONS TROPHYIND WIN CHAMPIONS TROPHYINDIA BEAT NEW ZEALANDINDIA CHAMPIONS TROPHY WINNERSINDIA WIN CHAMPIONS TROPHY 2025

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mushroom Jalebi: Sweet And Savoury Innovation From Haryana Farmer Couple

A Sip At A Time: Naali Cha, Odia Series Explores Bittersweet Taste Of Virtual And Real World

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC's Order Of Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Wrongful Confinement

Geopolitics | Donald Trump's Tectonic Shifts In US Foreign Policy And Russia-Ukraine War

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.