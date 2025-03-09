ETV Bharat / sports

PM Modi, Sachin Tendulkar & More Congratulate Indian Cricket Team For Champions Trophy Triumph

Hyderabad: India thrashed New Zealand in the all-important final of the Champions Trophy 2025 by 4 wickets at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Sunday, March 9. This is India's record third Champions Trophy win, the most by any team and the second consecutive ICC title. Notably, the Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team secured the 2024 T20 World Cup trophy in Barbados, beating South Africa in the final.

Following the Men in Blue's emphatic trophy victory, former cricketers and celebrities, including PM Narendra Modi, cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, and Umesh Yadav, and etc. have expressed their congratulations to the India team.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, “An exceptional game and an exceptional result! Proud of our cricket team for bringing home the ICC Champions Trophy. They’ve played wonderfully through the tournament. Congratulations to our team for the splendid all-around display."