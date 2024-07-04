PM Urges Athletes To Observe Preparations Of Paris To Help India Bid For 2036 Olympics

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met the Indian contingent who will be heading to the 2024 Paris Olympics and appealed them to observe the preparations done by Paris to host the summer games and help India to big for Indian Games in 2036.

The Indian contingent was accompanied by Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President P T Usha and it comprised chief national coach for badminton Pullela Gopichand, badminton players P V Sindhu, star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and all other athletes, who have made to the Paris Games.

The Prime Minister exuded confidence that the Indian athletes will give their best at the upcoming Summer Olympics and make the nation proud.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the PM said, "Interacted with our contingent heading to Paris for the Olympics. I am confident our athletes will give their best and make India proud. Their life journeys and success give hope to 140 crore Indians."

IOA chief P T Usha, herself a former Olympian, exuded confidence that the Indian athletes will put up a better show than the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where India won seven medals, including one gold medal.

Speaking in the interaction, Modi said, "Friends, in the Paris Olympics, you will get to witness certain things for the first time. In shooting, the talent of our players is coming to the fore. Both men's and women's teams have qualified in table tennis. Our shooter daughters are also part of the Indian shotgun team. This time, members of our team will compete in wrestling and horse riding in those categories as well, in which they had never participated before."

This year has witnessed Indian sportspersons win some big laurels for the country. India secured its best-ever medal tally in World Para Athletics Championships in May held at Japan, with 17 medals, including six gold, five silver and six bronze medals. The 17-year-old chess sensation created history in April as he won the FIDE Candidates Chess Tournament 2024, becoming the youngest-ever challenger to the world title held by Ding Liren after an exciting final round in Toronto.

"From this, you can make out that this time we will see a different level of excitement in sports. You might remember... a few months ago, we displayed our best performance in the World Para Athletics Championship. Our players have also won glorious laurels in chess and badminton. Now the whole country is hoping that our players perform well in the Olympics as well... win medals in these games and also win the hearts of the countrymen. In the coming days, I will also get an opportunity to meet the Indian team. I will encourage them on your behalf. And yes, this time our hashtag is #Cheer4Bharat," added PM Modi.

PM Modi also urged Paris Olympics-bound athletes to observe arrangements in Paris and give feedback to help ensure a strong Indian bid for 2036 Games.

India's 'Golden Boy' Neeraj Chopra, who won gold in the men's javelin throw event at Tokyo 2020, asserted that his training is going as planned. "Sir, my training is going as planned. I missed a few tournaments due to a recurring injury, but right now, I am feeling much better. We have just under a month to get the final preparations done," Chopra told PM Modi.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Union Minister of State for Sports Raksha Khadse were also present on the occasion. The Indian Olympic Association and Reliance Foundation have set up India House in Paris for the convenience of Indian athletes.

Earlier in the day, the PM also welcomed the Rohit Sharma-led side, that won the T20 World Cup by defeating South Africa last week. The team arrived in Delhi early morning after being stranded in Bridgetown, Barbados due to category 4 hurricane.

Modi said he had a memorable conversation with the members of T20 World Cup-winning team, discussing their journey at the recently-concluded ICC event in USA and the Caribbean.

The Paris Olympics will be held from July 26 to August 11. Indians have high hopes from disciplines like shooting, badminton and wrestling and table tennis, to bag medals for the county from the quadrennial event.