PM Urges Athletes To Observe Preparations Of Paris To Help India Bid For 2036 Olympics

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met the Indian contingent who will be heading to the 2024 Paris Olympics and appealed them to observe the preparations done by Paris to host the summer games and help India to big for Indian Games in 2036.
The Indian contingent was accompanied by Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President P T Usha and it comprised chief national coach for badminton Pullela Gopichand, badminton players P V Sindhu, star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and all other athletes, who have made to the Paris Games.
The Prime Minister exuded confidence that the Indian athletes will give their best at the upcoming Summer Olympics and make the nation proud.
In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the PM said, "Interacted with our contingent heading to Paris for the Olympics. I am confident our athletes will give their best and make India proud. Their life journeys and success give hope to 140 crore Indians."
IOA chief P T Usha, herself a former Olympian, exuded confidence that the Indian athletes will put up a better show than the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where India won seven medals, including one gold medal.
Speaking in the interaction, Modi said, "Friends, in the Paris Olympics, you will get to witness certain things for the first time. In shooting, the talent of our players is coming to the fore. Both men's and women's teams have qualified in table tennis. Our shooter daughters are also part of the Indian shotgun team. This time, members of our team will compete in wrestling and horse riding in those categories as well, in which they had never participated before."
Interacted with our contingent heading to Paris for the @Olympics. pic.twitter.com/OOoipJpfUb— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 4, 2024
This year has witnessed Indian sportspersons win some big laurels for the country. India secured its best-ever medal tally in World Para Athletics Championships in May held at Japan, with 17 medals, including six gold, five silver and six bronze medals. The 17-year-old chess sensation created history in April as he won the FIDE Candidates Chess Tournament 2024, becoming the youngest-ever challenger to the world title held by Ding Liren after an exciting final round in Toronto.