PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Neeraj Chopra For Breaching 90m Mark In Doha Diamond League

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Neeraj Chopra, two-time Olympic Medalist, for producing his best-ever throw, crossing the 90-meter mark at the Doha Diamond League 2025.

Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian and overall 25th athlete to breach 90m mark in Javel-in throw event. He also broke his own national record, bettering his 89.94 m throw registered during the Stockholm Diamond League 2022. Neeraj's fourth throw was 80.56 m, and the fifth throw was a foul.

Neeraj was chasing the landmark from the last couple seasons, having shown his eagerness to achieve the milestone. He gave the attempts of 88.44m in first throw, second was the foul and the record-breaking throw came in the third attempt, registering a humongous 90.23m.

"A spectacular feat! Congratulations to Neeraj Chopra for breaching the 90 m mark at Doha Diamond League 2025 and achieving his personal best throw. This is the outcome of his relentless dedication, discipline and passion. India is elated and proud," PM Modi posted on X.

However, despite his historic throw, he failed to finish at the top of the podium courtesy of a monstrous throw by Germany's Julian Weber at the Doha Diamond League on Friday.

In the last set of throws, Weber registered a brilliant effort of 91.06 m, dropping Neeraj to second spot. Grenada's Anderson Peters is at number three, with a throw of 85.64 m. Julian, however, came close, with a throw of 89.06 m.