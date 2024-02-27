Namibia's Loftie-Eaton Breaks the Record for Fastest-Ever Men's T20I Ton

Hyderabad/Kiritpur: Namibia batter Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton Tuesday entered the records book as he smashed the fastest T20 hundred against Nepal. Lotir-Eaton hit a hundred off just 33 balls against Nepal, making him the quickest man to reach the figures mark in the shortest format of the game.

Loftie-Eaton achieved this landmark in the first T20I of the Nepal Tri-Nation T20I series against the hosts at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kiritpur.

He walked into bat, when his side was in a spot of bother at 62 for 3 in the 11th over against Nepal, Loftie-Eaton unleashed a flurry of attacking strokes that helped Namibia race past 200.

Smashing 11 fours and eight sixes, the batter scored 101 off just 36 deliveries, reaching the hundred milestone on the 33rd delivery with a boundary. The previous title of the fastest century in men's T20Is belonged to Nepal's Kushal Malla, who hit one off 34 balls versus Mongolia in 2023.

South Africa's David Miller is third on the list with him smashing a T20 hundred against Bangladesh in 2017 in just 35 balls. India captain Rohit Sharma is fourth on the list after he scored a century in 35 balls in 2017 against Sri Lanka while Sudesh Wickramasekara of the Czech Republic scored a hundred against Turkey in 2019 in just 35 balls.

Powered by the 22-year-old's effort, Namibia scored 206 for 4 in their 20 overs. Despite valiant knocks from Rohit Paudel (42 from 24), Malla (32 from 21), Dipendra Singh Airee (48 from 32), and Sompal Kami (26 from 11), the tournament hosts fell 20 short of the target.